Blue Lock episode 15 preview hints at Isagi acquiring a new weapon

8bit has finally released the preview images and synopsis for Blue Lock episode 15, which is set to be released on January 22, 2023, at 1.30 am JST on TV Asahi.

The episode, titled Devour, will be available to stream internationally on Crunchyroll, with a few exceptions in select countries, where the anime will be available to watch on Netflix. At the same time, fans in South and South-East Asia will be able to stream the anime on Ani-One Asia's membership service, Ani-One Asia Ultra.

The previous episode saw Isagi and Nagi head back to the second stage as they ended up establishing a match against the team of Shouei Barou and Asahi Naruhaya. While Isagi struggled in the match, Naruhaya displayed a glimpse of brilliance as the score was brought to a level by the two geniuses, Barou and Nagi.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock anime series.

Blue Lock episode 15 hints at Isagi getting inspired by Naruhaya's movements

Yoichi Isagi and Seishiro Nagi as seen in Blue Lock episode 15 preview (Image via 8bit)

Blue Lock episode 15, titled Devour, will continue right from the end of the previous episode as both Shouei Barou and Seishiro Nagi were picking up the slack from their players, as they themselves scored all the goals in the match.

Shouei Barou as seen in Blue Lock episode 15 preview (Image via 8bit)

However, right after Barou's overwhelming individual goal, Naruhaya no longer wanted to play second fiddle to the "king." Thus, he decided to head for the goal and managed to get past Isagi through his off-the-ball movements.

With Naruhaya having honed his weapon, Isagi and Nagi started to struggle as both Barou and Naruhaya were now a threat to the goal, given that Naruhaya was desperately trying to score a goal to catch up with the geniuses, such as Barou and Nagi, in order to survive in Blue Lock.

Asahi Naruhaya as seen in the episode 15 preview (Image via 8bit)

As Isagi continued to struggle in the match, he was desperate to find an answer when he observed a glimpse of his "new weapon" from Naruhaya's movements. Thus, he is set to forge his new weapon and evolve under an extreme state where enemies, allies, their egos, and intentions start colliding.

Kunigami and Chigiri as seen in Blue Lock episode 15 preview (Image via 8bit)

Meanwhile, the preview images also hint at a glimpse of Kunigami and Chigiri as they were last seen deciding on whom to choose as their third teammate. Thus, the next episode might see them select the same for the third stage of the second selection.

