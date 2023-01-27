Blue Lock episode 16 leaked images hint at Nagi and Reo's confrontation

Prior to the release of Blue Lock episode 16 on Sunday, January 29, still images from the upcoming episode have been leaked on Twitter. These shots appear to show Nagi and Reo interacting for the first time since their separation.

The previous episode saw Isagi devour Naruhaya's weapon, following which he scored the winning goal against him and Barou. Isagi and Nagi then picked Barou to be their new team member, while Naruhaya was eliminated from Blue Lock. Elsewhere, Reo teamed up with Chigiri and Kunigami.

Blue Lock episode 16 leaked images hint at Isagi's team playing against Reo's team

Prior to the release of Blue Lock episode 16, Twitter user @RayugaX101 leaked images from the upcoming episode titled Tri Session which features Yoichi Isagi and Seishiro Nagi training with their new teammate Barou Shoei. Initially, only Isagi appears to be joining him; however, after seeing them, Nagi may also join the two.

The next set of leaked images reveals Isagi's reunion with Kunigami and Chigiri, as both of them were angry at him for abandoning them at the start of the second selection's third stage. Nevertheless, it seems like the speedster and the long-shot specialist are happy to see Isagi.

As evident from the leaked images, it can be confirmed that Blue Lock episode 16 is set to have a long-awaited confrontation between Reo Mikage and Seishiro Nagi. Nagi had abandoned his friend at the start of the third stage of the second selection to play with Isagi, with whom he believed he could progress as a footballer.

Given the circumstances and other leaked images, it is certain that Reo will establish a match against Nagi, Isagi, and Barou.

The leaked images also reveal a training session featuring Reo, Chigiri, and Kunigami, as they might want to get synchronized before their match against Isagi, Nagi, and Barou. Given Reo, Chigiri, and Reo's weapons, it seems certain that they might have a balanced team with Reo acting as the anchor while Reo and Kunigami attack.

As evident from the leaks, Blue Lock episode 16 is also set to feature the beginning of their match as Kunigami may have a confrontation with Barou while Isagi and Nagi may try to hype themselves up for the match. That being said, maybe Chigiri, Reo, and Kunigami's red team will be the first team to score, given Chigiri's image of placing a shot.

The final set of leaked images seems to be from the "Additional Time" session as Barou is seen wearing a maid outfit while squeezing out ketchup bottles over his new teammates. It looks like Isagi and Nagi will both be offering their versions of how a maid Barou might look and behave.

