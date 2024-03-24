Bocchi the Rock! movie trailer reveals June-August 2024 release dates and theme song

The Bocchi the Rock! movie project, which is set to be two compilation films of the anime adaptation by CloverWorks studio, has been confirmed to have June 7 and August 9 release dates, respectively, for this year, according to Aniplex's booth in the Anime Japan 2024 event this weekend. This event was also significant for this franchise because it revealed the Kessoku Band's new song, titled "Tsukinami ni Kagayaki."

It is also worth pointing out that the Bocchi the Rock! movie's first opening sequence showed the band performing the aforementioned song while also introducing the names of the two films, Bocchi the Rock! Re: and Bocchi the Rock! Re:Re:, respectively. There was also a new promotional video for this upcoming CloverWorks production and a new visual featuring the girls of the Kessoku Band.

It has been confirmed at the Anime Japan 2024 event this weekend that the Bocchi the Rock! movie projects, titled Bocchi the Rock! Re: and Bocchi the Rock! Re:Re:, are scheduled to release this year on June 7 and August 9, respectively. The Kessoku Band, the main characters of the series, were also represented by a new key visual and an opening sequence of them playing the new song, "Tsukinami ni Kagayaki."

The song's title in English means "Sparkle as Usual" and had Ai Higuchi writing the lyrics, -otoha- making the song, and Ritsuo Mitsui in charge of the arrangements. This project also represents the return of the main voice cast of the anime, featuring Yoshino Aoyama as Hitori "Bocchi-chan" Gotō, Sayumi Suzushiro as Nijika Ijichi, Saku Mizuno as Ryo Yamada, and Ikumi Hasegawa as Ikuyo Kita.

Other prominent figures involved in the series include Keiichirō Saitō as the director, Erika Yoshida in charge of writing and supervising the scripts, and Kerorira as the character designer.

The premise of the Bocchi the Rock! movie

The series focuses on the character of Hitori "Bocchi-chan" Gotō, who suffers from major social anxiety and struggles greatly to make friends and interact with others in general. However, as she begins to pick up the guitar and improve as a musician, she wants to become a part of a group, which eventually leads her to the Kessoku Band.

The majority of the series is a comedy centered around Bocchi and the rest of the band as they struggle with this project, but it is also a good representation of what people with social anxiety go through.

