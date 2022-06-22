Boruto Episode 255: Release date, time, what to expect, and more

Boruto Episode 255 is almost here, coming to our screens to give us the answers we still need before closing this arc. Episode 254 managed to solve the long and disastrous conflict between Funato and Kirigakure.

But this does not mean everything is fine and dandy, as there is a question that still lingers in viewers’ minds. What will happen to Ikada and his clan?

Boruto Episode 255 will soon arrive to solve this and a few other issues, finally ending this interesting and divisive arc. So, let’s talk about the release date, time, and the expectations we have for this important and conclusive episode.

Disclaimer: This article will contain spoilers from Episode 254 and possible spoilers for Episode 255.

Boruto and Kawaki will clash when Ikada’s fate is decided in Boruto Episode 255

When will Boruto episode 255 release and where can you watch it?

Boruto Episode 255, titled A Tricky Assignment, will be released this coming Sunday, June 26, 2022. The episode will be released around 5:30 PM JST in Japan, with a small delay before being released to the rest of the world. Below are the expected times the episode will come out for various time zones:

Pacific Daylight time – 2:00 AM, June 26

Central Daylight time – 4:00 AM, June

Eastern Daylight time – 5:00 AM, June 19

British Summer time – 10:00 AM, June 19

Central European Summer time– 11:00 AM, June 19

Indian Standard time – 2:30 PM, June 19

Philippine time – 5:00 PM, June 19

Australian Central Daylight time – 6:30 PM, June 19

Boruto Episode 255 will be released in Japanese with subtitles on Crunchyroll, at around the times listed above. If you want to better understand what has been happening with Naruto's son and his friends lately, you can watch every episode of this amazing show on this platform.

What happened last time?

Team 7 was pushed to the limit when Boruto offered his life to Ikada (Image credit: Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations)

Boruto’s last episode continued with the talk between team 7 and the Funato forces. Boruto had offered his own life for a chance at stopping the war, and Ikada was willing to listen to this idea. If Boruto got killed and his teammates did not react, Ikada would stop the conflict.

Sarada and Mitsuki were completely against the idea and tried to convince their friend to rethink about his choice. But the blonde ninja was determined to get his friend back and prevent any more deaths. He wanted to break the horrible cycle of violence and revenge that had afflicted both sides for a long time.

Howlxiart @howlxiart

#BORUTO Ikada's Sea Dragon 🤩🤩🤩 So much better than I expected, it's beautiful Ikada's Sea Dragon 🤩🤩🤩 So much better than I expected, it's beautiful#BORUTO https://t.co/BfZcH2wJcr

After our hero willingly jumped off the ship, Ikada understood he needed to break the cycle. He dived after his friend and saved him using his Sea Dragon for the first time. Kawaki took care of Araumi swiftly and without hesitation, finally ending the war.

What to expect from Boruto Episode 255?

Abdul Zoldyck @Abdul_S17



Title: “A Tricky Assignment” (6/26)



(So good to hear Naruto’s voice again) Boruto Episode 255 Preview [English Sub]Title: “A Tricky Assignment” (6/26)(So good to hear Naruto’s voice again) #boruto Boruto Episode 255 Preview [English Sub] Title: “A Tricky Assignment” (6/26) (So good to hear Naruto’s voice again) #boruto https://t.co/lQW03f7Qah

The preview of Boruto Episode 255 revealed Ikada’s fate will be the central point of the episode. Team 7 will return to their home after their successful mission in the hidden Mist and Naruto will talk with his sons about what will happen to those who partake in the war, which does not seem pleasant.

Things are not looking good for Ikada as our protagonist appears to be distressed by the news his father had for him. He will try to change Chojuro’s mind and help Ikada avoid the terrible fate that is coming for him.

A clash between brothers may occur during Boruto episode 255 (Image credit: Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations)

Kawaki will not be pleased by this decision, from what we can tell, as he appears to be fighting with his brother in a few scenes that are visible in the preview. Kawaki has been constantly arguing with his sibling during most of this arc as he is not a follower of the peaceful approach Team 7 has taken in this war.

We do not know much more about the episode, except for the fact that it will be the conclusion of the Funato War arc. Based on the descriptions we have, Episode 256 will deal with completely different topics.

We will have to wait until the episode releases this Sunday to learn about what will happen with Ikada and what will make the Uzumaki siblings clash once more.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners, and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you agree with Kawaki or Boruto? Kawaki, this war should have consequences. Boruto, Ikada was just manipulated. 0 votes so far