Bungou Stray Dogs season 5 casts Kento Nanami's VA from Jujutsu Kaisen

On Monday, July 31, 2023, it was announced that voice actor Kenjiro Tsuda would join the Bungou Stray Dogs season 5 anime series as the voice behind the character Bram. Tsuda is otherwise best known for his role as Kento Nanami in the television anime adaptation of author and illustrator Gege Akutami’s Jujutsu Kaisen manga series.

The news was announced via the official website for Bungou Stray Dogs season 5, which first premiered on July 12 in Japan and is being internationally streamed by Crunchyroll. The series continues the television anime adaptation of author Kafka Asagiri and illustrator Sango Harukawa’s original manga series of the same name.

Tsuda’s character Bram is an ally of Fyodor and a member of the Tenjin Goshui, cementing his status as an antagonist within the context of Bungou Stray Dogs season 5. While this may change as the season continues, it seems certain he’ll be introduced as an enemy of the Armed Detective Agency in the upcoming 54th episode.

Bungou Stray Dogs season 5 set to introduce new Fyodor ally in the upcoming installment

Tsuda will debut as Bram in the upcoming 54th episode of the series overall. This will be the fourth episode overall for Bungou Stray Dogs season 5. The episode will air in Japan on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at 11 pm Japanese Standard Time. This translates to an early-morning release time on Wednesday for most international time zones.

An English dub for the current season began streaming on Crunchyroll on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, putting the dub two weeks behind the original Japanese language release. This is the typical spacing given to the SimulDub series from Crunchyroll and Funimation in the past, with a similar route seemingly being taken here.

The anime’s fourth season premiered in January 2023, making the fifth season the second release for the television anime series this year. The fifth season also continues events from the fourth season, with the Armed Detective Agency still on the run after being framed for mass murder.

Returning main staff from the fourth season for the fifth includes director Takuya Igarashi, series script supervisor and writer Yoji Enokido, character designer and chief animation director Nobuhiro Arai, and animation studio BONES.

Cast members Yuto Uemura (Atsushi Nakajima), Mamoru Miyano (Osamu Dazai), Sumire Morohoshi (Kyoka Izumi), Kensho Ono (Ryunosuke Akutagawa), and Kisho Taniyama (Chuya Nakahara) are also returning.

Asagiri and Harukawa first launched their manga series in Kadokawa’s Young Ace magazine in December 2012. Even now, the manga is regularly serialized in the same magazine. Yen Press publishes both the manga series and the various light novel adaptations in English.

