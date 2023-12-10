Butareba: The Story of a Man Turned into a Pig unveils new PV and key visual

On Saturday, December 9, 2023, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) account of the Butareba: The Story of a Man Turned into a Pig anime unveiled its third promotional video and key visual featuring the Pig and Jess. The latest PV and the visual heighten the audience's anticipation as the story is set to reach its climax.

The Butareba: The Story of a Man Turned into a Pig anime is based on author Takuma Sakai and illustrator Asagi Tosaka's light novel series of the same name. ASCII Media Works has published eight volumes under the Dengeki Bunko imprint as of this writing. Additionally, the series has inspired a manga adaptation with Minami's illustrations.

Butareba: The Story of a Man Turned into a Pig anime new PV and visual tease the show's climax

As mentioned, the official team behind the Butareba: The Story of a Man Turned into a Pig anime shared a new promotional video and key visual after the release of episode 9 on December 9, 2023.

The trailer features the Pig and Jess and highlights the final story arc, with the Pig resolving to stay by Jess' side and help her evade her cruel fate. Moreover, the short PV captures the story's upcoming moments, accompanied by Myuk's ending theme song, Hitori Janai Yo.

Besides the promotional video, the official team has also unveiled a new visual featuring the two major characters, the Pig and Jess. The illustration depicts them in the forest, with the royal capital towering behind them. The glowing mushrooms and the shooting star in the night sky add a fantasy touch to the visual.

Notably, Butareba: The Story of a Man Turned into a Pig anime episode 10 will be released on December 16, 2023, for most regions, and on December 17, 2023, at 12:30 JST in Japan.

Cast and staff for the anime

A still from the anime (Image via Studio Project No.9)

Masayuki Takahashi is directing Butareba: The Story of a Man Turned into a Pig under the production of Project No.9 Studios. Notably, he has worked as an assistant director on Higehiro anime. Deko Akao is in charge of the series' scripts, while Susumu Watanabe is designing the characters.

Besides them, Kenichiro Suehiro and MAYUKO are composing the fantasy anime's music. ASCA, the reputed Japanese singer, performed the opening theme, Watashi ga Warau Riyu wa, while Myuk sang Hitori Janai Yo.

A still from the anime (Image via Studio Project No.9)

Interestingly, Butareba: The Story of a Man Who Turned into a Pig has a stellar cast. Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, the voice behind As Nodt from Bleach, stars as the Pig in this anime, while Tomori Kusonoki plays Jess Yesma. Saori Hayami lends her voice to Eise, while Shinya Takahashi stars as Rossi.

The names of other cast members are here as follows:

Mamiko Noto as Brace

Miyu Tomita as Ceres

Kento Ito as Notos

Kouchi Soma as Kilins

MyAnimeList describes the plot of Butareba anime as:

"An unappealing otaku awakens in the body of a pig after he passes out while eating raw pig liver. The pig finds himself in the company of Jesse, an innocent girl who can read people's minds, and she accepts him despite his boorish thoughts...although she does plan to eat him."

It continues:

"When Jess is in danger of succumbing to a dark destiny, can Pig save her using only his quick wits, wisdom, and refined sense of smell?"

Keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2023 progresses.