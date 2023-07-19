Chainsaw Man confirms UNIQLO collaboration in latest teaser

It was announced on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, that author and illustrator Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man anime and manga series will be collaborating with UNIQLO, the well-renowned fashion brand. UNIQLO is a Japanese casual wear company that serves as an international fashion house, with plenty of varied collaborations to their name.

With UNIQLO being one of the most popular fashion brands globally and Chainsaw Man being an internationally loved series, it's a match made in heaven. While this is far from the first collaboration Chainsaw Man has done, it is their first foray into the clothing world.

UNIQLO has famously collaborated with other internationally renowned anime series, such as the long-running Doraemon and One Piece series in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

Chainsaw Man x UNIQLO collaboration confirmed to be "coming soon" via short clip

The announcement came in the form of a video, which was posted on the official public relations Twitter account of Chainsaw Man and on UNIQLO's social media page as well. The tweet also contains a link to the UNIQLO website, where fans can view the video by first choosing a sound option and then dragging an interactive rendition of Denji's ripcord down the screen.

However, neither the website nor the Tweet offers any additional information, about the collaboration. The video shared on both platforms ends by teasing that the collaboration is "coming soon," most likely meaning a late 2023 or early 2024 release barring any delays. Coincidentally, this may also coincide with the premiere of the anime series' highly anticipated second season.

Based on UNIQLO's history as a clothing company and its previous anime collaborations, fans can expect the collection to include casual and streetwear items. Fans can also expect a fairly wide lineup to be offered, with styles and garment choices likely depending on the time of year during which the collaboration releases.

UNIQLO was first founded in March 1949 as Ogori Shoji, eventually opening a unisex casual wear store called Unique Clothing Warehouse in 1984. After a store registration mistake that gave birth to the name UNIQLO, the company eventually renamed itself in 2005. This was followed by significant overseas expansion throughout 2005 and in the years that followed.

Chainsaw Man was first serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine from December 2018 to December 2020. After concluding its first part, the series went on hiatus until July 2022. It was then moved to the Shonen Jump+ platform and has been serializing its second part there ever since. A television anime adaptation produced by MAPPA Studios premiered in October 2022 and ran until December of the same year.

