Chainsaw Man manga wins the Harvey Award and announces new side-story days ahead of the anime's premiere

October is already shaping up to be an exciting month for the Chainsaw Man series and recent news has only given fans more cause for celebration of Tatsuki Fujimoto’s original story. Amidst the anime’s premiere and the manga seemingly set to enter one of its darkest arcs yet, the original manga adaptation recently saw a win at the Harvey Awards.

The series also announced a new side-story spinoff manga, titled Buddy Stories, set to release in summer 2023. The new spin-off manga will be written by Sakaku Hishikawa, who will also either illustrate it or still looking for an illustrator (no specific illustrator is attached or announced as of this article’s writing).

Chainsaw Man’s exciting October only gets more eventful in light of latest news

The Harvey Awards are meant to honor outstanding work in comics and sequential art, typically being an artwork-oriented award above all else. Earlier winners of 2019 and 2021 My Hero Academia and Chainsaw Man supported this as they won their awards at a time that fans agreed was a highlight of that series' artwork.

While winning one award alone is impressive, winning two is incredible, and in back-to-back years to boot. Fujimoto’s series certainly had stiff competition this year, in the form of Muneyuki Kaneshiro’s Blue Lock, Tatsuya Endo’s SPY x FAMILY, and other respected manga series. SPY x FAMILY was one of last year’s nominees as well.

Also being announced at New York Comic Con was Viz Media’s intent to publish several new titles and new manga editions next summer, including the Buddy Stories spinoff. The description claims that the manga will feature four new stories starring iconic character with Denji and Power in detective garb seen on the cover.

VIZ @VIZMedia Announcement: Chainsaw Man: Buddy Stories, original concept by Tatsuki Fujimoto, and written by Sakaku Hishikawa, delivers four new stories featuring iconic characters from the manga! Releases Summer 2023. Announcement: Chainsaw Man: Buddy Stories, original concept by Tatsuki Fujimoto, and written by Sakaku Hishikawa, delivers four new stories featuring iconic characters from the manga! Releases Summer 2023. https://t.co/6J4siCYWMx

Amidst other series, Tatsuki Fujimoto’s Goodbye Eri was also announced as receiving a paper adaptation, after it was previously an exclusively digital release. This one-shot was met with roaring praise from fans in the weeks leading up to the premiere of Chainsaw Man’s second part, with many praising the manga.

The Chainsaw Man anime adaptation is set to premiere in Japan at 12 am JST on October 12, and will be broadcast on local Japanese syndication and Amazon Prime Video. For fans outside of Asia, Crunchyroll will exclusively stream the series, with the first episode set to premiere on the platform at the following times in the following regions:

Pacific Time: 9 am PDT (October 11)

Eastern Time: 12 pm EDT (October 11)

British Time: 5 pm BST (October 11)

European Time: 6 pm CEST (October 11)

Indian time: 9:30 pm IST (October 11)

Philippine Time: 12 am PHT (October 12)

Japanese Standard Time: 1 am JST (October 12)

Australia Time: 1:30 am ACST (October 12)

