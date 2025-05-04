Chitose Is in the Ramune Bottle anime confirms October 2025 release with new PV and visual

On Sunday, May 4, 2025, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) account for Chitose Is in the Ramune Bottle anime unveiled a character voice PV and key visual to confirm that the series will premiere in October 2025. The PV was revealed during the Ramune Day special livestream event.

Chitose Is in the Ramune Bottle anime serves as an adaptation of the original Japanese light novel series, written by Hiromu and illustrated by raemz. Shogakukan has been serializing the novels since June 2019, with nine volumes and a short story collection released as of this writing. Square Enix's Manga Up! app serializes a manga adaptation with Bobcat's illustrations.

Chitose Is in the Ramune Bottle anime's character voice PV reveals the October 2025 release window

On Sunday, May 4, 2025, the official staff held a special livestream called Ramune Day, where a voice trailer, featuring the character voices of the main cast, was revealed. According to the promotional clip, the Chitose Is in the Ramune Bottle anime will premiere in October 2025, i.e, in Fall 2025. The details concerning the anime's broadcast and the exact release date will be revealed in the future.

The latest promotional video focuses on the appearances and the voices of the main character, Saku Chitose, and the heroines, including Yuko, Yua, Yuzaki, and others. Additionally, the event unveiled the first key visual for the Chitose Is in the Ramune Bottle anime. The illustration features the five heroines, Yuko, Yuzaki, Yua, Haru, and Asuka, set against a refreshing background. The visual also has a catchphrase, which reads, "Friendship overflowing."

Additionally, the official staff revealed new character visuals, with character-specific quotes beside them. The series stars Shogo Sakata as Saku Chitose, Hina Yomiya as Yua Uchida, Manaka Iwami as Yuko Hiiragi, Ikumi Hasegawa as Yuzuki Nanase, Rumi Okubo as Haru Aomi, and Chika Anzai as Asuka Nishino.

Yuji Tokuno directs the rom-com anime at Studio feel, with Naruhisa Arakawa in charge of the script supervision. Interestingly, Naruhisa-san is co-writing the scripts with the original author, Hiromu. On the other hand, Sumie Kinoshita is listed as the character designer. More staff members will be announced in the future.

A brief synopsis of Chitose Is in the Ramune Bottle anime

Saku Chitose's character visual (Image via Studio feel)

Based on Hiromu's light novels, the Chitose Is in the Ramune Bottle anime centers on Saku Chitose, who attends Fujishi High School, noted as the best preparatory school in the Prefecture. Chitose is the jack of all trades, with his exceptional communication skills, performance in studies, and athletics. Therefore, he attracts a lot of attention.

As such, he becomes the subject of envy for many. In the spring of the second year, Saku gets the task of convincing a withdrawn student to return to Fujishi High School. As such, the anime will explore the youthful days of Chitose, who reigns at the top of his high school.

