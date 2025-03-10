Classic Stars anime announces April 2025 release date with main visual

On Sunday, March 9, 2025, the official website of the Classic Stars project announced that the anime would premiere on Sunday, April 6, 2025. This announcement was made with a main visual. In addition, the anime is set to launch a character song mini album.

Ad

Classic Stars, created by King Records, Unison, and Broccoli, is a Japanese music-themed mixed-media project featuring "classical musicians of history" that began in 2018. Platinum Vision announced a television anime in July 2024, set to premiere in April 2025.

Classic Stars anime unveils its main visual

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

On Sunday, March 9, 2025, the Classic Stars anime's official website revealed that the series would premiere on Sunday, April 6, 2025, at 1 AM JST. The anime will be broadcast on TOKYO MX and BS11, followed by Hokkaido Broadcasting Co. Ltd. on April 18 at 12:56 AM JST, and Animax on April 26 at 11:30 PM JST.

Meanwhile, the same anime episode will be available to stream on U-NEXT and Anime Houdai services on April 6 at 1 AM JST, followed by ABEMA and Amazon Prime Video on April 9 at 12 AM JST.

Ad

Beyond Classic mini album cover visual (Image via Platinum Vision)

This announcement was made with the anime's main visual. The main visual features the anime's four main characters at the center: Beethoven, Mozart, Chopin, and Liszt. Meanwhile, the background features portraits of Lost Beethoven, Lost Vivaldi, Lost Schumann, and Ao Miharagi. The main visual was drawn by character designer Yoko Sato.

Ad

Also read: Black Torch anime announced for production with new promotional video

In addition, Classic Stars also announced a Character Song Mini Album. The mini album will be called "BEYOND★CLASSIC" and is set to be released on Wednesday, May 21, 2025.

What is Classic Stars anime about?

Mozart, Liszt, Chopin, and Beethoven as seen in the anime's visual (Image via Platinum Vision)

Promising young people who are expected to have a future in music, art, sports, and all kinds of entertainment fields gather at the Gloria Private Academy. In the music department, those students who match a great musician's "talent" have their "gift" transplanted into their bodies. Following that, the students are addressed by the musician's name.

Ad

Amongst the students, Beethoven was a young man discovered to be compatible after an injury. After transferring to the Gloria Private Academy, Beethoven met with classmates who inherited different gifts and discovered the charm of music while aiming to win the competition.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback