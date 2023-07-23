Classroom of the Elite season 3 reveals key visual and release window

Classroom of the Elite season 3 has been confirmed to be released in January 2024, and a new key visual has been unveiled to accompany the news. The story of Kiyotaka Ayanokoji and his understanding of social interactions will continue in the near future, with many fans eager to see how the latter parts of the light novel series will be adapted.

It was initially expected that Classroom of the Elite season 3 was going to come out in 2023, but that was delayed due to several circumstances. Be that as it may, a confirmed date has given much relief to fans of the series who weren't sure of its current state of affairs.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Classroom of the Elite season 3.

Classroom of the Elite season 3 key visual sees the protagonist standing against Arisu Sakayanagi

As mentioned earlier, it has been confirmed that Classroom of the Elite season 3 is going to come out on January 2024, despite Lerche Studio, the anime's studio, expressing an interest to release it in 2023. In addition, a key visual of the upcoming season of the anime was released to generate more excitement.

The key visual shows the main character of the series Kiyotaka Ayanokoji standing with his back against Arisu Sakayanagi. Kiyotaka is known for being intelligent, but he lacks social skills to connect with others - a factor that comprises part of his journey in the story. On the other hand, Arisu, the class representative of A-Class, has the image of being easygoing. However, she has proven herself to be capable of toying with others. Since the two characters are featured on the visual, it is expected that the upcoming installment will revolve around them.

The first season of the anime aired back in 2017, while the second season aired back in 2022. While the anime series had five years intervals between each release, it shows the staying power that the franchise has enjoyed over the years, and Classroom of the Elite season 3 is another testament of that assumption.

The appeal of the series

Dr. Huey Freeman PT, DPT, CPT @kidwthbighair Found out that a season 2 of Classroom of the Elite exists….and I will be binging it

As mentioned earlier, Classroom of the Elite follows the main character, Kiyotaka Ayanokoji, who is part of a special education program that teaches young men and women how to deal with many challenges in life. Kiyotaka is unassuming, aloof, and distant, which is why he is always seen alone despite being intelligent.

The series focuses on the value of connecting with others and how that helps move forward with life. However, it is also hailed as one of the best psychological series, with some of the characters showing excellent strategies and engaging in class politics. Of course, Classroom of the Elite also has a lot of humor, showing Kiyotaka being put in a lot of comedic situations. This is fitting, considering that the show aims to combine lighthearted themes with more serious ones.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.