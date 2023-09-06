Crunchyroll announces Attack on Titan: The Final Chapters part 1 English dub release date

Wednesday, September 6, 2023, saw Crunchyroll announce that it will begin streaming an English dub of Attack on Titan: The Final Chapters part 1 in the coming weeks. The service also announced that it will stream Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, German, and Russian dubs for the series.

Crunchyroll also released an English-dubbed trailer for Attack on Titan: The Final Chapters part 1 but did not share trailers for other alternative language dubs. The one-hour anime special originally aired on March 3, 2023, resulting in a substantial six-month gap between the original release and the dubbed versions.

While the Attack on Titan: The Final Chapters part 1 news is certainly welcome by the fanbase, viewers are primarily concerned with when the second part will air. Unfortunately, the general Fall 2023 release window is still the latest news as of this article's writing, with fans expecting to get some additional information in the coming weeks.

Attack on Titan: The Final Chapters part 1 English dub to release on September 10

As per Crunchyroll's latest announcement, it will begin streaming the English dub for Attack on Titan: The Final Chapters part 1 on Sunday, September 10 at 1:30 am Eastern Daylight Time. It's unclear if the Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, German, and Russian dubs will also begin streaming at this time, but fans assume this to be the case.

Adult Swim's Toonami block will first air the English-dubbed version of the one-hour special on Sunday morning at 12:30 am EDT. Crunchyroll will have the special available on their platform immediately after it airs on television. This would also suggest, but not confirm, that the second part's eventual English dub will receive similar treatment.

As mentioned above, the special originally aired in Japan on March 3 of this year, and was made available to stream on Crunchyroll internationally shortly thereafter. The series is also streaming on Hulu. SIM returned to perform a new opening theme song for the first part, entitled Under the Tree. It's unclear if SIM will also be returning for the second part, or if another artist will be recruited for the new theme.

The Final Chapters specials serve as the end of the series' final season, which initially premiered in December 2020 and ran for 16 episodes. This was then followed by the final season's second part in January 2022, which aired for 12 episodes. Crunchyroll and Funimation streamed both parts of the final season with English subtitles as they were released in Japan.

