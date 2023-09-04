One Piece chapter 1092: Major spoilers to expect

Following the series' latest release this past weekend, fans of author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda's original manga series truly cannot wait for One Piece chapter 1092. With the Egghead Incident kicking into full gear, fans are incredibly excited to see Luffy vs Admiral Kizaru and Zoro vs Rob Lucci continue in the upcoming release.

Unfortunately, individuals will have to wait longer than expected for the official release of One Piece chapter 1092, with the series taking a one-week break. This also delays the series' spoiler process by one week, meaning that fans won't have any information about the issue's events until the release week approaches.

While this is certainly upsetting for readers, the series' fanbase has been discussing and speculating about what could transpire in the next official release.

One Piece chapter 1092 likely to focus on Luffy vs Kizaru and Zoro vs Lucci with minor updates in between

With the previous issue ending at the start of Luffy and Kizaru's fight, One Piece chapter 1092 will likely open with a continued focus on this rematch, which is two years in the making. Fans can expect to see Kizaru counter by questioning if the Straw Hats have really gotten that much stronger, or by asserting that he has also improved since they last met.

From here, the two will likely exchange some blows as the dialogue continues in a similar fashion. Kizaru could joke about what happened at the Sabaody Archipelago two years ago, and how this situation is similar, except there was no Bartholomew Kuma to bail them out. Luffy will respond with something to the effect of his crew no longer needing a safety net when going up against Admiral-level forces.

From here, One Piece chapter 1092 will likely cut to Dr. Vegapunk and the others in the Labo-Phase, who have restrained Kaku and are hacking into the Frontier Dome defense system. Fans can expect to see Kaku mention that he had no idea what Lucci was planning, which will likely ignite an argument with Sanji.

Kaku may even find a way to break out of his bubble prison in One Piece chapter 1092, which would give Sanji someone to fight while Luffy and Zoro handle their opponents. This brief update on what the other Straw Hats and Dr. Vegapunk are up to will likely be followed by a focus on Zoro and Lucci, who are fighting in the area's immediate vicinity.

Fans can expect to see Lucci continue to boast about how he and Kizaru working together makes for a difficult situation for the Straw Hats, which Zoro will either ignore or deny. While Luffy and Kizaru's battle will likely feature an intense dialogue between them, Zoro will possibly be more focused on securing a win rather than speaking with or responding to Lucci.

From here, what features in One Piece chapter 1092 will likely reveal what fans can expect from releases in the immediate future. A focus on Saint Jaygarcia Saturn and the Marines, for example, would suggest that the massive military force is set to make a major move on Egghead Island in the coming issues. In any case, fans can expect the issue's closing scenes to set up a major development, regardless of what it may be.

