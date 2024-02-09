Crunchyroll announces Campfire Cooking in Another World English dub release date, cast, and more

Friday, February 9, 2024 saw Crunchyroll announce that it will produce and stream an English dub for the Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill television anime series. Crunchyroll also confirmed the release date for the English dubbed version of the series, as well as how many episodes will be initially available, the series’ main cast, and more.

The series, often shortened to just Campfire Cooking in Another World, first premiered in Japan in January 2023, and was streamed by Crunchyroll weekly as it aired overseas. Production of a second season for the television anime series was confirmed in late October 2023. However, additional news on the second season of the series has not been shared since as of this article’s writing.

The Campfire Cooking in Another World anime series serves as the television anime adaptation of author Ren Eguchi and illustrator Masa’s original light novel series of the same name. The series first began as a web novel by Eguchi published on the Shosetsuka ni Naro website in January 2016, with this format of the story still ongoing today.

Campfire Cooking in Another World English dubbed version set to premiere on Monday, February 12

As mentioned above, Crunchyroll confirmed the release date for their English dubbed version of the Campfire Cooking in Another World anime series as Monday, February 12, 2024. The streaming service also confirmed that all 12 English-dubbed episodes of the first season will debut on the platform at once on Monday.

The English cast includes Aaron Campbell as Mukoda, Jonah Scott as Fel, Tyson Rinehart as Werner, Alejandro Saab as Vincent, Chris Guerrero as Ramon, Kristen McGuire as Rita, and SuzAnne DeCarma as Franka. Anthony Bowling is directing the English dub, with Zach Bolton producing. Alex Mai is handling the adaptation, with Gino Palencia as the mixer and Manuel Aragon as the engineer for the dub.

Kiyoshi Matsuda directed the first season at MAPPA Studios, with Michiko Yokote overseeing the series scripts. Nao Otsu adapted Masa’s original character designs for animation, with Masato Koda, Kana Utatade, and Kuricorder Quartet composing the music for the television anime series. As mentioned above, there is currently minimal information on the second season, but it’s expected most of the main staff will return.

The light novel version of the series first began in November 2016, and is published by J-Novel Club in English. It is still ongoing today and has 14 volumes, all of which are also in English. A 15th volume is scheduled for release in Japan on February 25, 2024. A manga adaptation from illustrator Momo Futaba began in August 2018, and is still ongoing. The manga currently has nine volumes released in Japanese and English, with a 10th releasing in Japan on February 25.

