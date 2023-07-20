Crunchyroll announces Rent-A-Girlfriend season 3 English dub and more

On Thursday, July 20, 2023, Crunchyroll announced that it will begin streaming the English dub for Rent-A-Girlfriend season 3, which is set to premiere later this week. Cast and staff for the English dub production were also announced, and with the timing of the dub’s release, it will be two episodes behind the original Japanese dub.

This is the typical approach for Crunchyroll’s SimulDub series, often being produced as soon as possible in an English language dub, if not additional languages as well. Rent-A-Girlfriend season 3 is no surprising inclusion here, being a popular series despite having an audience with niche tastes.

In addition to the Rent-A-Girlfriend season 3 English dub, Crunchyroll also announced an English dub for the Reign of the Seven Spellblades. The dub for the latter anime series is also set to premiere later this week, which has also released a full cast and staff list ahead of its imminent premiere.

Rent-A-Girlfriend season 3 and Reign of the Seven Spellblades finally receive English dub release dates

The English dubs for Rent-A-Girlfriend season 3 and Reign of the Seven Spellblades are set to be released this Friday, July 21, on Crunchyroll. As mentioned earlier, the English cast and staff lists for both were announced, with the former series featuring returning cast members due to being the third season of the series overall.

Cast of Rent-A-Girlfriend season 3 includes Aleks Le as Kazuya, Lizzie Freeman as Chizuru, Lisette Monique Diaz as Mini, Nicolas Roye as Kibe, Landon McDonald as Kuri, Sean Letourneau as Teppei, and Sarah Williams as Ruka. Jerry Jewell is directing the English dub, with Colleen Clinkenbeard producing. Meanwhile, Leah Clark is writing the script, while Andrew Tipps is the mixer and Jameson Outlaw is the engineer.

As for the staff for the English dub of Reign of the Seven Spellblades, Jonathan Rigg is directing the dub, with Zach Bolton serving as the producer. On the other hand, Alex Mai is writing the script, while William Dowell is the mixer and Jeremy Woods is the engineer. The full cast list for the series’ English dub is as follows:

Drew Breedlove as Oliver

Veronica Laux as Nanao

Matthew Elkins as Guy

Sara Ragsdale as Chela

Lexi Nieto as Pete

Krystal LaPorte as Esmeralda

Nia Celeste as Teresa

John Burgmeier as Garland

Alexis Tipton as Chloe

Kayla Parker as Mackey

Both series originally premiered on the Crunchyroll platform as part of the service’s Summer 2023 lineup. Other notable series from the current season include Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, a new Horimiya anime series, Bungo Stray Dogs season 5, Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead, and more.

