Crunchyroll announces Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence English dub release date and more

It was announced on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, that Crunchyroll will begin streaming the English dub for the Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence anime series later this week. The series is the television anime adaptation of author and illustrator Hazano Kazutake's manga of the same name.

The Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence television anime series premiered in Japan on July 12, 2023, and is being streamed by Crunchyroll internationally. The series was originally scheduled to premiere in April 2023 but was postponed to July due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the anime's production.

Prior to its July 12 Japanese television premiere, the Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence anime first debuted at the Anime Expo on July 3 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. The series' first and second episodes were also subsequently screened in Japan on July 8 at the Shinjuku Wald 9 movie theater located in Tokyo, Japan.

Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence English dub to release on July 26

Crunchyroll @Crunchyroll Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence launches in English dub tomorrow!



Lawrence - @JoshBangleVO

Cecilia - @HannahAlyea



CAST & CREW: pic.twitter.com/SZLuRk4vc1 You're in for a real blessingSaint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence launches in English dub tomorrow!Lawrence - @JoshBangleVOCecilia - @HannahAlyeaCAST & CREW: got.cr/SaintCecilia

The Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence anime's English dub is set to premiere on Crunchyroll on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. The anime's third episode is also slated to premiere on Wednesday, meaning that the English dub will be just two episodes behind the Japanese dub.

The cast of the English dub is set to include Hannah Alyea as Saint Cecilia, Josh Bangle as Pastor Lawrence, Kent Williams as Grandpa, Erin Lundquist as Rebecca, Liz Laurenti as Lily, Nazia Chaudhry as Lily's Mom, and Katelyn Barr as young Lawrence. Additional cast members are expected to be announced as the English dub progresses through the season.

Jeff Saxton is directing the English dub with Colleen Clinkenbeard as the producer. Clayton Browning is credited for the English adaptation of the series. The series is being animated by Doga Kobo Studios, with Ruka Kawada composing the music, and Hiromi Nakagawa designing the characters.

The English dub will also see Chieko Nakamura as the art director, Seiichi Sugiura as the compositing director of photography, Masanori Tsuchiya as the sound director, Genta Makabe as the color key artist, and Mutsumi Takemiya as the editor. The duo ClariS performs the opening theme song Koi Sekai (Love World), while the musical artist Sasanomaly performs the series' ending theme song Toko Siesta.

The original manga series first premiered in Kodansha's Shonen Magazine R in April 2017 and is additionally serialized on Kodansha's Magazine Pocket app. The series' 12th compilation volume was published on May 17, 2023, by Kodansha.

Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.