Crunchyroll announces The Great Cleric anime's English dub cast

The English dubbed version of The Great Cleric anime will start on Thursday, July 20, 2023, as announced by the Crunchyroll platform. Additionally, the names of the talented English dub cast have also been revealed. This is good news for all those who wished to watch the anime adaptation of Broccoli Lion's light novel of the same name.

The Great Cleric, also known as Seija Musou: Salaryman, Isekai de Ikinokoru Tame ni Ayumu Michi, is one of the most promising isekai titles of the Summer 2023. The anime originally premiered in Japan on July 6, 2023, with Crunchyroll streaming the episodes internationally with English subtitles.

The anime adaptation of Broccoli Lion's light novel is set to release its third episode on Thursday. Crunchyroll will also release the first episode of the English dubbed version on the same date.

Crunchyroll has revealed the cast and crew members for the English dub of The Great Cleric anime

On Wednesday, Crunchyroll announced that it will release the first English dubbed episode of The Great Cleric anime on Thursday, July 20, 2023. Along with that, it also announced the names of the talented cast and crew members for the series:

Justin Briner as Luciel

Julie Cleburn as Lumina

Sarah Roach as Kururu

Chris Guerrero as Basura

Kiane King as Monica

Ryan Negron as Bazan

Sean Letourneau as God

Clifford Chapin as Sekiroth

Anthony Bowling as Monster Luck

Fans are excited to hear Justin Briner as Luciel. He is known to be the voice actor for Deku in My Hero Academia. Julie Cleburn has also had the expertise of being a VA in Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury. Kururu's voice actor, Sarah Roach has also voiced Meryl in Trigun Stampede.

Apart from unveiling the names of the cast members for The Great Cleric anime's dubbed version, Crunchyroll has also announced the names of the crew members. The ADR director for the dubbed version of this anime is Jason Lord.

Zach Bolton is selected as the producer, and Andrew Tipps will be handling the mixing. The adaptation will be done by Jessica Sluys.

Additionally, the crew also includes engineer Ian Emerson.

About the anime

The Great Cleric characters (Image via Yokohama Animation/Cloudhearts)

Based on the Broccoli Lion and Sime's light novels, The Great Cleric anime is produced by Yokohama Animation Lab and CloudHearts, under the direction of Makoto Tamagawa. The series is composed by Keiichiro Ochi, who has the experience of working in Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari. Additionally, the characters are designed by Guonian Wang.

The plot of the anime chiefly follows isekai tropes. It's about a certain salaryman who gets shot in real life. He was then reincarnated by God into another world filled with magic.

Luciel becomes a healer so that he could live a peaceful life. However, he quickly finds out that being a healer is not as easy as it may have seemed. Thus begins Luciel's adventure.

