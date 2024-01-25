Crunchyroll reveals The Witch and the Beast anime English dub cast, staff, and premiere date

On Wednesday, January 24, 2024, Crunchyroll announced that it will release the English dub for The Witch and the Beast anime on Thursday, January 25, 2024. Along with this information, the names of the cast members for the English dub have been disclosed.

The Witch and the Beast anime is based on Kosuke Satake's dark fantasy manga series of the same name. The title premiered on January 12, 2024, at 1:28 am, in Japan. Notably, Crunchyroll has been streaming the English-subtitled version of the episodes every Thursday at 11:15 am PT.

The Witch and the Beast English dub premieres on January 25, 2024

As mentioned earlier, the anime streaming platform, Crunchyroll, revealed on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, that The Witch and the Beast anime will release its English-dubbed version on the same date as episode 3's release, which is January 25, 2024. However, no exact release time has been disclosed as of this writing.

Additionally, the names of the cast members have been unveiled. According to the announcement, Xan Cramer will lend his voice to Ashaf, while Rowan Gilvie will play Guideau's role. Lydia Mackay joins the English dub cast as Ione, with Kelly Greenshield as Marie and Kent Williams as the Narrator.

Ashaf, as seen in the anime (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)

Besides the cast, staff members for The Witch and the Beast anime's English dub have been revealed. Jeremy Inman has been listed as the voice director, with Samantha Herek as the producer.

James Cheek will be in charge of the series' script, while Gino Palencia will mix the English dub audio. Additionally, Zachary Davis will showcase his talent as the audio engineer in the series.

About the series

As previously mentioned, The Witch and the Beast anime follows the dark fantasy manga series written and illustrated by Kosuke Satake. The manga was initially launched in Kodansha's Weekly Magazine The 3rd in 2016 before it was moved to Monthly Young Magazine in 2021.

As of this writing, the manga series has collected 10 tankobon volumes. Produced by Yokohama Animation Lab studio, the dark fantasy anime premiered on January 12, 2024, at 1:28 am JST on TBS and BS channels. Crunchyroll has described the story in the following manner:

"Guideau is a young woman who was cursed by a witch, forced to carry a dark secret. Ashaf is a tall, soft-spoken man with a coffin strapped to his back and secrets yet untold. Together, they venture across the land on their quest for vengeance."

It continues:

"Appearances can be deceving, and each step could be their last. In a dark fantasy filled with adventure, will unlikely heroes find the vengeance they seek?"

