Crunchyroll streams Hypnosis Mic season 2 in Fall 2023

On Sunday, September 10, Crunchyroll announced that it will stream the Hypnosis Mic season 2 anime series on its platform internationally in Fall 2023 as it airs in Japan. The series will be available to stream in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and the CIS.

Hypnosis Mic season 2 is set to premiere in October 2023, and has already announced its full staff and cast for the upcoming season in prior news. Both cast and staff members are returning in full for the second season, with some staff members changing roles from what they were during the first season.

Hypnosis Mic season 2 serves as the continuation of the original television anime series, meaning that there is no source material for the series to adapt. While original television anime are typically hit or miss, the fact that Hypnosis Mic is getting a second season suggests that the series is at least worth checking out.

Hypnosis Mic season 2 set to be internationally streamed as it airs in Japan from October 7

Hypnosis Mic season 2 is set to premiere domestically in Japan on Saturday, October 7, 2023, at 12 am Japanese Standard Time. The series will premiere on the Tokyo MX, BS11, Gunma TV, and Tochigi TV channels, as well as on the ABEMA streaming service. The episode will also run on MBS, Fukuoka Broadcasting Corporation, AT-X, Shizuoka Broadcasting System, Asahi Broadcasting Nagano, Okayama Broadcasting, STV, RCC Chugoku Broadcasting, and Miyagi TV.

Katsumi Ono is directing the series at A-1 Pictures, with Shin Yoshida listed as the series script supervisor. Minako Shiba and Rina Morita are in charge of character design, with Morita also serving as the chief animation director alongside Hitomi Ochiai. Morita originally served as an animation director and key animator on the first season rather than in character design.

The first season of the Hypnosis Mic anime series was set to premiere in July 2020, but was delayed to October of that year due to the effects of COVID-19 on the series’ production. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. With the Funimation service being phased out since its acquisition of Crunchyroll, the latter streaming service takes over those duties.

The rap-themed project is backed by King Records and features voice actors rapping in the personas of original characters. The project first launched in September 2017, releasing their first full album in April 2018, entitled Enter the Hypnosis Microphone. The group earned the top spot as the most popular voice actor Twitter account in Japan for 2018. The overall project includes several manga tie-ins, a mobile game, stage plays, and live events in Japan.

