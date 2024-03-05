Date A Live V confirms April 2024 release date

Tuesday, March 5, 2024 saw the official website for the Date A Live V television anime series confirm its release date of Wednesday, April 10, 2024 at 11:30PM Japanese Standard Time (JST). This should translate to a release sometime during the day on April 10 for most international regions, with a select few instead seeing the series premiere in the early morning hours of Thursday, April 11.

The Date A Live V anime series will feature a returning cast and staff from prior series in the franchise, but will also see new cast members to the franchise debuting in the coming series. Likewise, the series was fittingly officially announced at the conclusion of the Date A Live IV anime in June 2022.

The Date A Live V anime series serves as the continuation of the official television anime adaptation of author Koushi Tachibana and illustrator Tsunako’s original light novel series of the same name. These original light novels have been adapted both into the television anime series and five manga adaptations, published by Kadokawa Shoten and Fujimi Shobo.

Date A Live V anime finally premieres in April 2024 after long nearly two-year wait

As mentioned above, the official website for the Date A Live V television anime series confirmed that the series will be returning on Wednesday, April 10, 2024 at 11:30PM JST. New cast for the series includes Aya Endo as Mio Takamiya, a beautiful young girl said to be “a mysterious existence” who also has a connection to Shido Itsuka’s past. Itsuka is played by the returning Nobunaga Shimazaki. Additional returning cast includes:

Marina Inoue as Tohka Yatogami

Misuzu Togashi as Origami Tobiichi

Ayana Taketatsu as Kotori Itsuka

Iori Nomizu as Yoshino

Asami Sanada as Kurumi Tokisaki

Maaya Uchida as Kaguya Yamai

Sarah Emi Bridcutt as Yuzuru Yamai

Minori Chihara as Miku Izayoi

Ayumi Mano as Natsumi

Hitomi Nabatame as Nia Honjō

Akari Kageyama as Mukuro Hoshimiya

Jun Nakagawa is returning to direct the series at Geek Toys studios, with Fumihiko Shimo returning to serve as the series script supervisor. Naoto Nakamura is also returning in their character designer role, as is Go Sakabe in their music production role. At the time of this article’s writing, it appears that no other staff are returning from the fourth season.

The first season of the series aired in 2013 for 12 episodes, following by a second season in 2014 with 10 episodes total. Funimation streamed both of these first two seasons as they aired in Japan, also producing an English dub and releasing the series on home video. The third season premiered in January 2019 and ran for 12 episodes, followed by a fourth in April 2022. Crunchyroll streamed both the third and fourth season as they aired in Japan.

