Dead Dead Demon's Dededede Destruction unveils trailer for final film

On Wednesday, April 17, 2024, the official website for the two-part anime film, Dead Dead Demon's Dededede Destruction revealed a new promotional video for the second (final) film. The short clip previewed both films' theme songs and showed new footage from the upcoming movie, slated to hit screens on May 24, 2024.

Dead Dead Demon's Dededede Destruction serves as an anime film adaptation of the eponymous manga series, written and illustrated by Inio Asano. The first movie premiered in Japan on March 22, 2024. While the second film was originally scheduled to be released on April 19, it was delayed to May 24, 2024, due to production issues.

Dead Dead Demon's Dededede Destruction's trailer for the second film features Monde, Ontan, Keita and others

As mentioned earlier, the official website for the Dead Dead Demon's Dededede Destruction two-part anime movie streamed a new promotional video for the final film on Wednesday. According to the short clip, the movie is set to premiere on May 24, 2024, in Japan.

Interestingly, the trailer previews the theme songs of both films. Zett-Zett-Zett-Zett- Zettai Seiiki by Ano ft. Lilas Ikuta plays first, followed by Seishun Oka by Lilas Ikuta ft. Ano. Besides that, the PV contains plenty of new scenes for the next Dead Dead Demon's Dededede Destruction film.

An Invader, as seen in the trailer (Image via Production +h studios)

The short video shows Keita Ooba's shocking confession to Kadode Koyama (Monde) and Ouran Nakagawa (Ontan) that he's an invader. Besides that, the PV also features other important characters who will appear in the next film.

It's apparent from the trailer that the next movie will focus on the battle against the invaders. The latest PV captivatingly sets up the narrative for part 2, building anticipation among fans. It has also been decided that the movie will have an anime original ending. In other words, it will deviate from the source material.

Cast, staff, and additional information

Dead Dead Demon's Dededede Destruction has garnered considerable buzz among anime enthusiasts. Under the production of Production +h Studios, Tomoyuki Kurokawa is directing the movies, with Reiko Yoshida as the supervisor and script writer.

Nobutake Ito, renowned for his contributions to The Tatami Galaxy and other anime, has joined this anime film's staff as the character designer and chief animation director. Mika Nishimura is the art director, while Taro Umebayashi is handling the music composition.

Kadode and Ouran, as seen in the anime movie (Image via Production +h studios)

The anime features a stellar cast, with Ano starring as Ouran Nakagawa, and Lilas Ikuta as Kadode Koyama, aka Monde. Atsumi Tanezaki stars as Kiho Kurihara, while Miyu Irino plays Keita Oota's role. Junichi Suwabe voices Hiroshi Nakagawa, while Ryoko Shiraishi lends her voice to Makoto.

Based on Inio Asano's manga series, the two-part anime film revolves around a high school girl, Kadode, her friend, Ouran, and others in a world invaded by a giant motorship.

With strange phenomena occurring on Earth, the girls look for a way to survive. Embedded with supernatural and surreal elements, the films offer a captivating experience for anime fans.

