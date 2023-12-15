Delicious in Dungeon anime confirms January 2024 release date with new trailer and key visual

On Friday, December 15, 2023, the official staff for the Delicious in Dungeon anime unveiled a new trailer and key visual to announce the show's release date, additional cast, and ending theme song. According to the promotional clip, the anime is set to premiere on January 4, 2024.

The Delicious in Dungeon anime is based on author Ryoko Kui's eponymous fantasy-comedy manga series. Enterbrain's Harta magazine serialized the manga from 2014 to 2021 and published 14 tankobon volumes. Since it garnered sound reception from fans, Kadokawa announced an anime adaptation in May this year.

The Delicious in Dungeon anime will premiere on January 4, 2024

As mentioned earlier, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) handle for the Delicious in Dungeon anime revealed a new promotional video to announce January 4, 2024 as the anime's release date.

Produced by Studio Trigger, the anime will run for two consecutive cours until June 2024. Tokyo MX will begin broadcasting the anime in Japan, while Netflix will stream the episodes worldwide.

A still from the trailer (Image via Studio Trigger)

Interestingly, the latest trailer sees Laios, Mercille, and others trying different delicacies in the dungeon. Although the Elven healer is hesitant to eat the dungeon monsters, Senshi's impeccable cooking makes her and others' mouths salivate.

The short clip also shows Laios' dream to eat the red dragon and previews the anime's ending theme, Party!! by Ryoku Oushoku Shakai. Besides Laios and his party, the trailer also showcases Kabru, the young explorer, and his group.

A new key visual for the anime (Image via Studio Trigger)

Along with that, the names of the additional cast members have been revealed. Wataru Kato voices Kabru, while Rie Takahashi stars as the magician, Rinsha. Miyu Tomita, the renowned voice actor, plays Mickbell, while Tooru Nara lends his voice to Kuro.

Yuya Hirose, the voice behind Mickey from Tokyo Revengers, stars as Holm, the young gnome, while Kei Kawamura plays Daya, the dwarf's role. Besides the promotional video, the staff for the Delicious in Dungeon anime has unveiled a key visual. The illustration depicts a red dragon chasing Laios and his party.

Cast and Staff for the Delicious in Dungeon anime

Yoshihiro Miyajima has been directing the anime at Studio Trigger, with Kimiko Ueno writing the scripts. Naoki Takeda is in charge of the character designs, while Yasunori Mitsuda has been composing the series' music. Notably, BUMP OF CHICKEN performs the opening song, Sleep Walking Orchestra.

Previously, it was announced that Kentaro Kumagai would star as the protagonist, Laios. On the other hand, Sayaka Senbongi plays Marcille's role, and Horisohi Naka lends his voice to Senshi.

The names of other cast members for the Delicious in Dungeon anime are here as follows:

Asuna Tomari as Chilchuck Tims

Saori Hayami as Falin Thorden

Shinji Kawada as Toshiro Nakamoto

Akira Miki as Namari

Yuu Kobayashi as Sissel

A still from the anime (Image via Studio Trigger)

Based on Ryoko Kui's manga series, the Delicious in Dungeon anime follows a captivating story filled with action and food. According to the manga, Laois goes on an adventure with his troops inside a dungeon to save their lost member.

However, since the party has set off without any food, Laois proposes a unique and brilliant idea: Eat the dungeon monsters. As such, the upcoming anime will showcase an intriguing blend of fantasy and comedy, with plenty of food.

Keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2023 progresses.