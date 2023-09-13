Demon Slayer Nintendo Switch game set to arrive in America and Europe in 2024

Wednesday, September 13, 2023, saw video game company Sega announce that it will release a new Demon Slayer game in America and Europe in 2024 for the Nintendo Switch. The game, entitled Sweep the Board!, is a board-game style video game, similar to Mario Party.

The game is also set to launch in Japan in 2024, suggesting that international Demon Slayer fans won't have to wait too long to get their hands on a copy. 12 playable characters from the series will feature in the game, including nine of the Hashira, who are the strongest of the series' titular soldiers.

The game is the second for home consoles in the franchise's history, with the first being October 2021's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles video game. While the game was released for several home consoles and PCs, it seems that the latest franchise video game will be a Nintendo Switch exclusive, at least upon immediate release.

Demon Slayer gets a Mario Party-style video game with playable fan-favorite characters

Expand Tweet

As mentioned above, the new Demon Slayer board-game-style video game will feature 12 playable characters from the series. In addition to the nine Hashira, Tanjiro Kamado, Zenitsu Agatsuma, and Inosuke Hashibara will all be playable characters. Nezuko Kamado is also in the game but is included as a support character rather than a playable one.

The game will feature a day and night mechanic that changes the spaces of each board, which includes locations from the series such as Mount Fujikasane and Asakusa. The game will also feature mini-games, further likening it to the Mario Party blueprint. As mentioned above, the game is currently only announced for release on the Nintendo Switch home console, with the potential for additional future releases unclear at the time of this writing.

Expand Tweet

The series from creator, author, and illustrator Koyoharu Gotouge is one of the most popular new-gen anime and manga series. This is especially true for its anime adaptation, which premiered in April 2019. Much like Dragon Ball Z and other legendary series, it helped convince many to give anime and manga a try, successfully changing their opinions on it.

The critically acclaimed television anime adaptation of the series most recently aired its third season, which adapted the Swordsmith Village arc. The series released a teaser for its fourth season in June 2023, which will adapt the Hashira Training arc. It's currently unclear when the fourth season will premiere, but it's expected to arrive no earlier than mid-2024.

Be sure to keep up with all Demon Slayer anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.