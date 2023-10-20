Demon Slayer's Gyutaro and more join A Sign of Affection anime cast

The official website for the A Sign of Affection anime series revealed its first promotional video on Friday, October 20, 2023. The website also announced the additional cast for the production. Three new cast members were announced via the trailer, which brings the total number of announced cast members for the series to five.

The roughly 75-second long promotional video for the A Sign of Affection anime focuses primarily on central characters Yuki Itose and Yu Miyazaki for most of its runtime. However, friends of both are also introduced in the video, and these are the two new cast members portrayed in the anime.

The A Sign of Affection anime will serve as the official television anime adaptation of author and illustrator See Morishita’s original manga series of the same name. Morishita’s manga originally premiered in July 2019 in Kodansha’s Dessert shojo manga magazine, where it is still regularly serialized today.

A Sign of Affection anime announces more cast, reconfirms January 2024 release date in first promotional video

Ihe first promotional video for the A Sign of Affection anime was released on Friday, October 20, 2021, and revealed some new cast members for the series. Of most significant note is the addition of Ryota Ohsaka, who is likely best known as the voice of Demon Slayer’s Gyutaro, in the role of Kyoya Nagi.

Joining Ohsaka are Takeo Otsuka as Oshio Ashioki and Kaedo Hondo as Rin Fujishiro. The former, Otsuka, is likely best known as the voice of Hyoma Kunato in Malevolent Spirits: Monogatari, while Hondo’s most recognizable role is Dr. Stone’s Kirisame. They join costars Sumire Morohoshi and Yu Miyazaki, who play the central characters Yuki Itose and Itsuomi Nagi, respectively.

Yuta Murano is in charge of storyboards for the series and is also directing the anime at Ajia-do Studios. Yoko Yonaiyama is overseeing and writing the series scripts. Kasumi Sakai is designing the characters for the series, with Yukari Hashimoto composing the music for the series. It is assumed that additional cast and staff will both be announced as the series draws nearer to its confirmed January 2024 release window.

The series will premiere on TOKYO MX, MBS, and BS NTV. Crunchyroll has announced that they will stream the series internationally, and also premiere the anime at the Anime NYC event on Sunday, November 19, 2023.

Crunchyroll describes the A Sign of Affection anime’s story as follows:

"With these hands, I want to tell you that I love you…The manga by Suu Morishita has sold over 3,400,000 copies to date (including digital copies), and has placed in many award rankings while receiving strong reactions all over social media."

Crunchyroll adds:

"Yuki, a deaf college student, is struggling one day when an upperclassman from her school, Itsuomi, helps her out. Itsuomi isn't put off at all by her lack of hearing and interacts with her naturally. As he gradually opens up a new world to her, Yuki begins to develop feelings for Itsuomi."

It goes on to say:

"Thus begins the pure love story of Yuki, a deaf college girl, and Itsuomi, her upperclassman who travels the world with her."

