Demon Slayer season 3 finale details leaked ahead of time

In exciting news for fans of Demon Slayer, leaked information on the much-awaited season 3 finale has finally surfaced. A battle between Hantengu and Tanjiro was hinted at in an Instagram teaser video for the upcoming episode, which was meant to center on the final installment of the Swordsmith Village arc. However, the vast storyline makes this fight impossible to cover in this episode.

While it's important to approach these leaks with caution, they offer intriguing insights into the events that unfold, including unexpected character encounters and intense battles. If these leaked details prove accurate, fans are in for an exhilarating conclusion to the current season.

Disclaimer: This article will contain spoilers for the anime and character fates mentioned therein. The opinions expressed are solely those of the author.

Demon Slayer season 3 finale leaks tease thrilling confrontations and surprising revelations

The Swordsmith Village arc in Demon Slayer is one of the most anticipated arcs in the entire series, and the season 3 finale is set to be the epic culmination of the arc. However, recent leaks, which were supposed to give a preview of the seventh episode of the Demon Slayer Swordsmith Village Arc, gave away a glimpse of the season's finale.

Manga Thrill @MangaThrill



READ: Demon Slayer #anime 's epic season 3 will have its finale in a couple of weeks, and according to some reports the final episode will be a 1-hour long one.READ: mangathrill.com/demon-slayer-s… Demon Slayer #anime's epic season 3 will have its finale in a couple of weeks, and according to some reports the final episode will be a 1-hour long one.👉READ: mangathrill.com/demon-slayer-s… https://t.co/5pZ68SBzPL

The final battle between Muichiro Tokito and the Upper Three demon Gyokko was replaced by Tanjiro's confrontation with the formidable demon Hantengu in the video.

Even though the episode hasn't yet aired, the manga claims that several storylines aren't yet depicted in the anime, such as Mitsuri's awakening of her Demon Mark. Fans may still look forward to the action-packed climax, which is expected to be a thrilling conclusion to the arc.

While the fight between Tanjiro and Hantengu is set to be a highlight of the finale, the episode will also focus on the battle between the Upper Six Moon demon, Gyokko, and the Demon Slayer corps member, Muichiro Tokito.

Muichiro is a powerful and skilled swordsman, with his sixth form, the Moonlit Mist, able to cut through the thickest of armor. With his skill and determination, Muichiro has the potential to take down Gyokko. But the demon is no doubt a formidable opponent, with his ability to create powerful water attacks and illusions to fool his enemies.

Zaskaii @iamZaskaii



1. Gassed to see my boi Akaza again



2. I can't wait for Season 3 🤪



3. Never heard the extended Season 2 theme and it slaps Demon Slayer's season finale was an amazing ending1. Gassed to see my boi Akaza again2. I can't wait for Season 3 🤪3. Never heard the extended Season 2 theme and it slaps Demon Slayer's season finale was an amazing ending 🔥1. Gassed to see my boi Akaza again 🔥2. I can't wait for Season 3 🤪3. Never heard the extended Season 2 theme and it slaps 😎 https://t.co/LMmqfrTMys

The Demon Slayer season 3 finale is shaping up to be an action-packed and emotional conclusion to the Swordsmith Village arc, with powerful battles, heart-warming moments, and intense emotional moments.

Fans can look forward to seeing the characters achieve their goal of rescuing their family, defeating the demon threat, and facing new challenges and obstacles as they work to save humanity from the demon threat.

Stay tuned for more news on anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes