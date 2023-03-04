Demon Slayer - To the Swordsmith Village takes the US theatres by a storm

Demon Slayer - To the Swordsmith Village feature film has been on a world tour for a while now.

The movie was released in US theaters yesterday. As always, the movie kept up its hype. The animation and colors in the movie bring the world of Demon Slayer to life and make it easy to get into the story and characters.

Fans of the series have been looking forward to this new movie for a long time, and they were not let down. It’s like a pre-appetite for the fans before the release of season 3.

Demon Slayer - To the Swordsmith Village movie was successfully released in US theaters

𝘽𝙧𝙞𝙨𝙠𝙞 🔜 OOO ATL ✨ @ovosailingsouls Ufotable really stepped up there game with the animation especially with the demons and the infinity fortress. Can’t wait to see episode 2 in April!! Just came from watching the Demon Slayer movie it was nice to rewatch ep 10 and 11 on the big screen, cried watching againUfotable really stepped up there game with the animation especially with the demons and the infinity fortress. Can’t wait to see episode 2 in April!! Just came from watching the Demon Slayer movie it was nice to rewatch ep 10 and 11 on the big screen, cried watching again 😂 Ufotable really stepped up there game with the animation especially with the demons and the infinity fortress. Can’t wait to see episode 2 in April!! https://t.co/N14pGupOSs

Fans of the anime had been anxiously awaiting the announcement of the release of Demon Slayer - To the Swordsmith Village in the US for months. The Aniplex of America and Crunchyroll partnered together to bring the film to big screens in the United States and Canada on March 3, 2023, in both Japanese with English subtitles as well as dubbed in English.

One of the most interesting things about the movie is how it adds to the world of Demon Slayer by adding new characters and places that give the series more depth and complexity. Additionally, people get emotionally invested in Tanjiro and his friends' journeys, which is a big part of what makes the movie so interesting.

Skippé @Skippe4090 Demon Slayer: to the Swordsmith Village (Movie) - 9/10

First off, it has the last two episodes of the last season, which was really nice to see in theater quality, and the first episode of the new season was pretty fire. The meeting portion's cinematography was insane. Demon Slayer: to the Swordsmith Village (Movie) - 9/10First off, it has the last two episodes of the last season, which was really nice to see in theater quality, and the first episode of the new season was pretty fire. The meeting portion's cinematography was insane. https://t.co/rKVOcDArVW

Before it came to the US, it was a big hit when it opened on February 3, 2023, in Japan as well as on February 18, 2023, at the historic Orpheum Theater in downtown Los Angeles. The movie tour has been quite successful around the world.

What are the critics saying about the movie?

FerGoat😇 @LaunchedWizard Neevr watch this shit at the movies, it was 90% recap of season 2’s finale and just episode one, shit was ass and not worth $20 to watch a recap of demon slayer and just episode 1 of the new season Neevr watch this shit at the movies, it was 90% recap of season 2’s finale and just episode one, shit was ass and not worth $20 to watch a recap of demon slayer and just episode 1 of the new season 💀💀💀 https://t.co/3IUDWot4WM

Some critics of the movie suggest not watching the new movie. This is because the new movie includes flashbacks to season two and a preview of the next season. The flashback to the previous season will include episodes 10 and 11 of season 2, which is the Entertainment District arc, as well as episode 1 of season 3, which is the Swordsmith Village arc.

Final thoughts

Dayo @ImSwiftD Just saw Demon Slayer movie



If you didn't know, half the movie is the last two episodes of last season, with some new stuff after



I mean those episodes are amazing, so reliving them isn't that bad, just a heads up



New stuff was beautiful though as always, starting the new arc Just saw Demon Slayer movieIf you didn't know, half the movie is the last two episodes of last season, with some new stuff afterI mean those episodes are amazing, so reliving them isn't that bad, just a heads upNew stuff was beautiful though as always, starting the new arc https://t.co/TIoBXRFzbI

The success of Demon Slayer - To the Swordsmith Village is a testament to the growing popularity of anime in the US. In the past few years, anime has become more popular.

Shows like Demon Slayer have won the hearts of people all over the world. The anime's stunning animation and captivating storylines have made it a hit with viewers of all ages and backgrounds.

The movie's release has also stirred up excitement among fans of the show, who can't wait for season 3 to come out. Fans are already making guesses about what new adventures and challenges Tanjiro and his friends will face in the new season, which starts on April 9, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes