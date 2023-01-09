Did Jamal Willams just say Hidden village of the Den? NFL star's Naruto reference has everyone baffled

It seems like Detroit Lions' Jamaal Williams has found a new way to showcase his love for Naruto, as his introduction left everyone baffled. While Naruto has a huge fanbase filled with people from all around the world, it is still fun for fans to find out if any of their favorite celebrities watch the same.

While most celebrities, especially sportspeople, find it easy to declare their fondness for an anime through custom-made sports gear, Jamaal Williams found a new way. As the Detroit Lions faced the Green Bay Packers in Week 18 of the NFL, they came out victorious with a score of 20-16.

However, the event that caught the audience's attention during the match was something besides the game itself, as Jamaal Williams was seen saying something that was incomprehensible to many, but Naruto fans were quick to recognize what he said.

Naruto: What did Jamal Williams say?

Wu-Tang is for the Children @WUTangKids I’ve watched the Jamaal Williams SNF intro 50 times and still have no clue what he’s saying 🤣 I’ve watched the Jamaal Williams SNF intro 50 times and still have no clue what he’s saying 🤣 https://t.co/7dp6r7IMuz

After the Green Bay Packers managed to rack up their first points against the Detroit Packers, the NFL showed fans the Detroit Lions players' introductions. Here, Jamaal Williams was seen wearing a headband from what looked like a Shinobi headband from Naruto.

“First Swag Kazekage, leader of the Hidden village of the Den”

Fans of the series know that Kazekage is the leader of the Hidden Sand Village, where the current Kazekage is the former jinchuriki of the One-Tailed Beast Shukaku, Gaara of the Sand.

It seems like Jamaal Williams, a huge fan of the series by Masashi Kishimoto, decided to share his love for the same and introduce himself similarly. The only difference being that Gaara isn't as flamboyant about the same.

Some also believe that Jamaal Williams was referencing the above clip from the Comedy Central show Key & Peele, where players were seen introducing themselves in a hilarious way. While other players introduced themselves normally, Jamaal Williams must have thought of putting his own spin on it.

In the anime itself, there is no such village known as the Hidden Village of the Den, but that too may be his own twist, as he introduced himself as the first Swag Kazekage.

Fans react to Jamaal Williams' Naruto reference

MarvG @justmarvg “First swag Kazekage, leader of the hidden village of the Den”



#Naruto

The Kazekage (Wind Shadow) a title bestowed on the village's leader. The Kazekage is generally regarded as the strongest shinobi in the village. @WUTangKids I had to google“First swag Kazekage, leader of the hidden village of the Den”The Kazekage (Wind Shadow) a title bestowed on the village's leader. The Kazekage is generally regarded as the strongest shinobi in the village. @WUTangKids I had to google 😂 “First swag Kazekage, leader of the hidden village of the Den”#Naruto The Kazekage (Wind Shadow) a title bestowed on the village's leader. The Kazekage is generally regarded as the strongest shinobi in the village.

While fans of Kishimoto's work instantly recognized what Jamaal Williams was referencing, many others were left confused by what he said, as there was no context to it. Thus, they were forced to Google the same.

Dan Pfeifer @MUPfeif @WUTangKids I thought he was referencing Huka'lakanaka Hakanakaheekalucka'hukahakafaka from the Key & Peele East-West Bowl sketch. @WUTangKids I thought he was referencing Huka'lakanaka Hakanakaheekalucka'hukahakafaka from the Key & Peele East-West Bowl sketch.

Meanwhile, fans of the anime were baffled by it as it was completely out of the blue, and no one was expecting to see that during the Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers game. However, given Jamaal Williams' nature, fans found it to be wholesome and goofy.

For comprehensive coverage of Narutoverse, check out SK Naruto Wiki

Poll : 0 votes