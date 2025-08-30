Don't Touch Kotesashi anime announces October 2025 release date with new trailer

On Friday, August 29, 2025, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) handle for Don't Touch Kotesashi anime unveiled a new promotional video and the second key visual. The short clip reveals the anime's October 6, 2025, debut date and the details about the theme songs.

Produced by Quad, Don't Touch Kotesashi anime (also known as Sawaranide Kotesashi-kun) serves as an adaptation of the eponymous manga series, written and illustrated by Takuya Shinjo. Kodansha's Magazine Pocket service has been serializing the manga since May 2021, with 12 volumes published thus far.

Don't Touch Kotesashi anime's new trailer confirms the October 6, 2025, release date

『さわらないで小手指くん』TVアニメ公式 @kotesashi_anime 🩷.｡…………………………… ｡.🩵 『さわらないで小手指くん』 アニメ小手指くん 🖐🏻メインPV公開🚫 🩵.｡…………………………… ｡.🩷 ▼ロゴなし🖐🏻🚫バージョンはツリーへ！

According to the latest promotional video, Don't Touch Kotesashi anime will air its episodes every Monday at 1:05 am JST on Tokyo MX, starting October 6, 2025. After that, the anime will be broadcast on BS11.

Furthermore, the show's uncensored version will be streamed on AnimeFesta, along with a partially censored "Deregula" edition. Prior to the anime's broadcast, the series will have an advanced screening event in Tokyo on September 28, 2025.

The latest promotional video highlights Koyo Kotesashi, providing massage services to unique athletic girls of the Seiha University High School. The short video features Koyo, Aroma, Izumi, Aoba, and other important characters from the series. These characters are also featured in the second key visual.

Furthermore, the staff announced that UtaGe! will perform the opening theme, U.K.U, while Palette Parade will sing the ending theme, Jojo, High Tension.

Aroma, as seen in the trailer (Image via Quad)

Don't Touch Kotesashi anime stars Rikuya Yasuda as Koyo Kotesashi, Yu Serizawa as Aoba Kitahara, Hina Suguta as Aroma Kusunoki, Saya Aizawa as Izumi Sumiyoshi, Ruriko Aoki as Miyuki Hongo, and Manatsu Murakami as Chiyo Sayamagaoka.

Hisashi Saito, who has previously directed I'm Living with an Otaku NEET Kunoichi!? anime is directing the titular rom-com anime at Quad Studios, with Gogo Hakuki handling the series scripts. Ryosuke Tsukamoto is the character designer, while Chihiro Endo is the music composer.

Additional cast members include Taiki Ura as the color designer, Makoto Shiraishi as the art director, Makoto Togo as the photography director, Kohei Yoshida as the sound director, and Jun'ichi Masunaga as the editor.

Koyo Kotesashi, as seen in the trailer (Image via Quad)

Based on the original manga, Don't Touch Kotesashi anime centers on Koyo Kotesashi, who wants to become a skilled doctor. With strong determination and resilience, the boy becomes a massage specialist at the Seiha University High School, an institution known for its formidable sports teams.

At Seiha University, Koyo provides massage services to various athletic girls. As a result, he meets Aroma, Aoba, Chiyo, and other girls. The series will focus on Koyo's massage services and the subsequent fan service moments.

