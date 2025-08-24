8 fan service anime with an actual decent plot

Fan service anime has long been a phenomenon in the industry, taking a distinct approach to the story and focusing on a specific target audience. Several anime fans have criticised these specific series for their excessively graphic representation.

Nevertheless, despite the excessive focus on the s*xual scenes and stories, several series that fall into this category have presented decent and respectable themes. This list concentrates on a few fan service anime that, despite their explicit content, have a respectable plot and have grown in popularity among fans.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's opinions and contains sensitive topics. Readers' discretion is advised.

Sekirei, Prison School, and 6 other fan service anime with decent plot

1) High School DxD

High School DxD is one of the fan service anime with a decent plot (Image via TNK)

When discussing fan service, fans often tilt their heads towards the Studio TNK anime series, High School DxD. Known for its large roster of female characters embedded into a harem storyline, the series features several scenes with nudity and even sometimes discusses adult topics.

However, the plot of the series is based on the real-life game of chess, where devils, fallen angels, and angels fight among themselves. Furthermore, the anime series has some of the best action sequences with several magical power-ups that fans will enjoy, along with a very appealing plot.

2) High School of the Dead

High School of the Dead is one of the fan service anime that has a decent plot (Image via Madhouse)

The High School of the Dead anime series was adapted from the manga by the late mangaka Daisuke Sato by Studio Madhouse in 2010. While the series has been left unfinished by the studio due to the tragic passing of the mangaka, the one season it has is full of adult themes as well as s*xual imagery.

The plot of the series itself is quite decent, with the portrayal of a bunch of high school students who aim to survive in a zombie apocalypse. While the adult themes and graphic imagery in the series might not seem necessary, it is something that ties human nature to the scenario.

3) Sekirei

Sekirei is one of the fan service anime with a decent plot (Image via Seven Arcs)

Sekirei is a straight-up harem anime produced by Studio Seven Arcs back in 2008, with multiple scenes of nudity. The series revolves around a single male protagonist who attracts several other female characters who join him to form a large group. However, the plot takes a turn when the origins behind the girls are discovered.

Musubi and the other girls are actually a part of an experiment known as the "Sekirei Plan", which has been created to fight among themselves along with their Ashikabi partners until there is a last one standing. The anime features a lot of fight sequences that are well planned out, as well as an intriguing narrative.

4) My Dress-Up Darling

My Dress-Up Darling is one of the fan service anime with a decent plot (Image via CloverWorks)

The My Dress-Up Darling anime series by Studio CloverWorks is probably one of the most popular shojo anime series at the current time. While the series strays away from nudity, the imagery is an obvious fan service offered more subtly than a lot of the other series on this list.

The series is focused on a shy high schooler obsessed with making Hina dolls, Wakana Gojo, and a popular and energetic cosplayer, Marin Kitagawa. After learning about Gojo's talents, Marin enlists him to make dresses for her. This eventually turns into a romantic relationship between the two based on their shared passion for craftsmanship.

5) Prison School

Prison School is one of the fan service anime with a decent plot (Image via J.C. Staff)

The Studio J.C. Staff anime series from 2015, Prison School, is one of the few anime where the fan service parts, such as the nudity and explicit imagery, actually play into the plot. While it does not have many over-the-top graphic images, it has enough to end up on this list.

The story begins as five male students are transferred into the former all-girls Hachimitsu Academy. One night, as they were caught peeping in the girls' bathroom, they got imprisoned within the school by the ruthless Underground Council. The plot focuses on the intense antics and methods the boys take to achieve freedom.

6) Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma

Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma is one of the fan service anime with a decent plot (Image via J.C. Staff)

The Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma series is one of the fan service anime series that steadily creeps up on its unsuspecting fans and viewers. As indicated by the title, the anime is completely about making food with dramatic animation effects.

However, there are several indications and s*xual innuendos in the series that take the food-eating experience on a different level. Despite that, the anime series has quite a decent plot and offers an in-depth visualization of the culinary world.

7) Kill la Kill

Kill la Kill is one of the fan service anime with a decent plot (Image via Trigger)

The Kill la Kill anime series by Studio Trigger is one of the fan service anime series that uses graphic nudity and s*xualization as a narrative tool, exploring themes of societal views on sexuality and the empowering aspects of embracing one's body. The story follows Ryuko Matoi, a transfer student seeking her father's killer, who wields half a scissor blade.

After her investigation, Ryuko finds out that Satsuki Kiryuin, the student council president, and her mother, Ragyo, are somehow linked to her father's death. Ryuko gains her own power through a sentient sailor uniform named Senketsu, and together they fight to uncover the truth and liberate the school.

8) Kakegurui: Compulsive Gambler

Kakegurui is one of the fan service anime with a decent plot (Image via MAPPA)

While there is no direct explicit nudity in the series, the Kakegurui anime series offers a ton of s*xual innuendos and thematic representations that made it end up in this list. The entire theme of the anime is based on the controversial topic of gambling.

The protagonist of the anime Yumeko Jabami is a new transfer student at the prestigious Hyakkaou Private Academy, where student hierarchy is determined not by academics, but by a gambling system. Yumeko, despite having a seemingly normal exterior, is addicted to the thrill of high-stakes gambling, causing chaos and turning the established social order upside down.

While fan service anime often get the reputation of being completely dedicated to s*xualizing characters for a certain group of audience, the ones discussed in the series offer more than just eye candy. There are many other series like these that have been known for showing explicit materials, but also have proven that s*xuality can be balanced out with a decent plot.

