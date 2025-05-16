WWE star appears in Netflix live-action show

A major WWE Superstar recently made a surprise appearance in a major Netflix series. This new live-action show premiered worldwide ahead of this week's SmackDown.

The teen thriller series, Bet, released on Netflix on May 15, 2025, is based on the Japanese manga Kakegurui. The show stars Miku Martineau as Yumeko, a transfer student at an elite boarding school where social status is determined by high-stakes gambling.

In episode eight, titled "The Speakeasy," Seth Rollins makes a cameo appearance. Dressed in a beaver suit, the former WWE World Champion viciously attacks Hunter Cardinal's character, Michael. The Architect's identity is revealed when his beaver suit head comes off, and he declares:

"I'm Seth Freakin' Rollins. Burn it down, b*tch."

As The Visionary's theme song played in the background, he walked off after delivering a brutal Stomp to Michael, stating:

"I'm the f**king beaver."

Check out the clip below:

Veteran says former WWE champion may be added to Seth Rollins' faction

Paul Heyman and Bron Breakker joined forces with The Revolutionary at WrestleMania 41 and on RAW after The Showcase of The Immortals, respectively. Many believe the trio may add another member to the faction.

At the upcoming Saturday Night's Main Event, CM Punk and Sami Zayn are set to team up for a blockbuster match. The babyfaces will collide with Bron Breakker and Seth Rollins in a tag team match on May 24, 2025.

On the REBOOKED podcast, former WWE star Aiden English predicted that Sami Zayn could backstab CM Punk and be revealed as the fourth man in The Visionary's group.

"We keep thinking about the heels on the roster. This could be a chance for a heel turn for a current babyface. Is there a world—Sami Zayn? [He] says, 'No, and you know what, Seth's right.' But he could turn [heel] on [CM] Punk and be like, 'Jey [Uso], stay out of the way. You don't have to get in the way.' I don't know, it's a little weird, a little convoluted, but there's a story you could write," he said.

It will be exciting to see if Seth Rollins makes appearances in any other shows on the Netflix streaming platform.

