Seth Rollins' secret third man could be beloved WWE babyface after major twist, believes veteran

WWE fans are buzzing with speculation about a potential third wrestler joining Seth Rollins' heel group, which already includes Bron Breakker and Paul Heyman. Ahead of this week's SmackDown, former WWE star Aiden English (Matthew Rehwoldt) shared his two cents on the ongoing rumors.

The Architect and The Unpredictable Badass will be in action as a duo at the upcoming Saturday Night's Main Event on May 24, 2025. They will face Sami Zayn and CM Punk in a blockbuster tag team match.

Speaking on the REBOOKED podcast, Matthew Rehwoldt theorized that the former Honorary Uce might betray CM Punk and join Seth Rollins' faction. According to the former WWE star, this hypothetical turn would involve Sami Zayn telling Jey Uso to stay out of their way, creating a complex storyline.

"We keep thinking about the heels on the roster. This could be a chance for a heel turn for a current babyface. Is there a world—Sami Zayn? [He] says, 'No, and you know what, Seth's right.' But he could turn [heel] on [CM] Punk and be like, 'Jey [Uso], stay out of the way. You don't have to get in the way.' I don't know, it's a little weird, a little convoluted, but there's a story you could write," English said. [From 01:08:02 to 01:08:39]

You can watch the entire episode below:

WWE legend also believes Sami Zayn could turn heel and align with Seth Rollins' faction

Wrestling legend Tommy Dreamer recently offered his thoughts on who could be the third Paul Heyman Guy in The Visionary's newfound stable. He discussed this on an episode of the Busted Open podcast.

According to Tommy Dreamer, Sami Zayn is expected to turn heel and combine forces with Seth Rollins very shortly.

"I think Sami Zayn is going to turn, and I just have it in my gut, and another thing that I keep seeing is Sami is always giving looks, and if you go back and watch, Sami has a chair, and each week he's behind the group, and it just reminds me of that whole turning of The Shield," he said.

It remains to be seen whether the former WWE Intercontinental Champion will betray CM Punk at SNME or if this major twist will never materialize.

Please credit the REBOOKED podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

