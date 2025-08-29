  • home icon
  With You, Our Love Will Make It Through anime unveils October 2025 release date with new key visual and PV

With You, Our Love Will Make It Through anime unveils October 2025 release date with new key visual and PV

By Gokul Chettiyar
Modified Aug 29, 2025 13:30 GMT
With You, Our Love Will Make It Through anime unveils October 2025 premiere with new key visual and PV
Mari Asaka as seen in With You, Our Love Will Make It Through anime (Image via Millepensee)

On Friday, August 29, 2025, REMOW informed Sportskeeda Anime about the new key visual, promotional video, and ending theme song of the With You, Our Love Will Make It Through anime. The anime is set to premiere on Tuesday, October 14, at 11:30 pm JST.

With You, Our Love Will Make It Through, written and illustrated by Chihiro Yuzuki, is a Japanese manga that began serialization in Shueisha's Manga Mee service in May 2021. The manga has been released in nine compiled volumes, with a tenth one set to be released in September 2025.

With You, Our Love Will Make It Through anime previews ending theme song

On Friday, August 29, 2025, REMOW unveiled the new key visual for With You, Our Love Will Make It Through anime. The key visual features Mari Asaka and Tsunagu Hidaka sitting next to each other on a bed of flowers. Behind them, the visual features Yukihiro Aida and Kisara standing next to each other beneath a tree.

Meanwhile, the new promotional video is a character trailer that focuses on the four main characters of the anime, namely Mari Asaka, Tsunagu Hidaka, Yukihiro Aida, and Kisara. With that, the promotional video depicted the intertwining emotions of the characters' youth.

The character trailer's first segment focused solely on Mari Asaka and Tsunagu Hidaka. With that, the trailer highlighted their encounter and the sincere feelings they began to share.

Meanwhile, the trailer's second segment focuses on all four characters, giving fans a glimpse into Yukihiro's quiet, hidden feelings and Kisara's inner emotional conflict.

During this, the character trailer previewed the opening theme song for the anime called "Kusuguttai" by CHiCO with HoneyWorks. This was followed by a preview for the ending theme song "Kimi ni Naretara," which will be performed by Yoh Kamiyama.

Yoh Kamiyama is set to perform the anime&#039;s ending theme song (Image via REMOW)
Yoh Kamiyama is set to perform the anime's ending theme song (Image via REMOW)

Yoh Kamiyama shared that he was honored to perform the ending theme for the series, and wrote the song centering on the theme of expressing honest feelings while overcoming various emotional barriers.

With You, Our Love will Make It Through anime will premiere on Tuesday, October 14, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST.

  • TOKYO MX: Every Tuesday at 11:30 pm, starting October 14
  • Kansai TV: Every Wednesday at 1:19 am, starting October 15
  • BS11: Every Wednesday at 12 am, starting October 15

While the global streaming platforms are yet to be announced, they will follow shortly after the TOKYO MX broadcast.

Edited by Gokul Chettiyar
