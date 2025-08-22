REMOW announces Miru: Paths to My Future anime's North and South America premiere

On Friday, August 22, 2025, REMOW informed Sportskeeda Anime about their acquisition of the Miru: Paths to My Future anime and its premiere in North and South America. The anime will be released in North America on August 29 and in South America on September 12.

Miru: Paths to My Future, created by Yanmar Holdings and written by Shigeru Morita from Studio Nue, is a Japanese original TV anime. The anime only featured five episodes as part of an omnibus series. All five episodes were produced by different staff members and studios.

REMOW to premiere Miru: Paths to My Future anime in North and South America

Miru: Paths to My Future anime (Image via Studio Hibari, Shirogumi, Larx Entertainment, TriF Studio, Scooter Films, Reirs, LinQ)

On Friday, August 22, 2025, REMOW announced the acquisition of the Miru: Paths to My Future anime, a series that originally premiered in the Spring 2025 season on streaming platforms.

Following its acquisition, REMOW has announced that the anime will be available to stream in North America on It's Anime Fast Channel on Samsung TV Plus and It's Anime YouTube channel, and in South America on Anime Onegai and its YouTube channel.

Airu as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Hibari, Larx Entertainment)

With the Miru: Paths to My Future anime premiering on the It’s Anime FAST channel on Samsung TV Plus on August 29, at 11:00 am PDT, it will first be available to watch in North America. The anime will later also be available to stream in the region on the It’s Anime YouTube channel from Friday, September 12, at 7:00 pm PDT.

Later, the same anime will be available to stream in South America on Friday, September 12, at 7:00 pm PDT on It’s Anime YouTube channel, Anime Onegai, and its YouTube channel. However, REMOW has also warned fans that the schedules are subject to change.

How to watch It's Anime FAST Channel on Samsung TV Plus?

Mario as seen in the anime (Image via TriF Studio)

The "It’s Anime FAST" channel is available on Samsung TV Plus across the Samsung TV, Galaxy, Smart Monitor, and Family Hub lineups. This includes the 2025 series, spanning Samsung Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K, OLED, The Frame, and The Frame Pro, all of which are powered by Samsung Vision AI for AI-enhanced picture and sound. The Samsung Vision AI will include new personalized features that bring fans closer to all the shows, movies, and sports.

What is Miru: Paths to My Future anime about?

The Miru: Paths to My Future anime is an anthology series that focuses on encounters between humanity and a robot called MIRU from the distant future. MIRU travels across time to support people from different eras and meets many individuals who, despite their struggles, live their lives with determination.

Through their encounters with MIRU, people take small yet meaningful steps forward. These steps, like the "Butterfly Effect," create waves of change, moving toward a brighter future. The story essentially reminds fans of the power in every small beginning.

