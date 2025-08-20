  • home icon
  • Anime
  • Tougen Anki anime unveils Nerima Arc trailer, visual, new characters, and cast

Tougen Anki anime unveils Nerima Arc trailer, visual, new characters, and cast

By Gokul Chettiyar
Modified Aug 20, 2025 12:30 GMT
Tougen Anki anime unveils Nerima Arc trailer, visual, new characters, and cast
Mikado Momodera and Shiki Ichinose as seen in Tougen Anki anime (Image via Studio Hibari)

On Wednesday, August 20, 2025, REMOW informed Sportskeeda Anime about Tougen Anki anime's new trailer, visual, characters, and cast for the upcoming Nerima Arc. Following the release of the anime's first cour, it will continue the series with its second cour in October 2025.

Ad

Tougen Anki, written and illustrated by Yura Urushibara, is a Japanese manga serialized in AKITASHOTEN's Weekly Shonen Champion magazine. Since its launch, the manga has over 4 million copies in circulation and is currently premiering its anime adaptation produced by Studio Hibari.

Tougen Anki anime unveils Nerima Arc visual and trailer

Tougen Anki anime&#039;s Nerima Arc visual (Image via Studio Hibari)
Tougen Anki anime's Nerima Arc visual (Image via Studio Hibari)

On Wednesday, August 20, 2025, Tougen Anki anime revealed that the series will continue with its second cour, i.e., the Nerima Arc, in October 2025. As part of this, the anime unveiled the upcoming story arc's visual, trailer, new characters, and cast.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The newly unveiled key visual highlights the intense expressions of Shiki Ichinose and Mikado Momodera, as they are seemingly set to face off against each other in the anime. Mikado Momodera is a member of the Momotaro Agency who, unaware of Shiki’s Oni blood, becomes his friend.

youtube-cover
Ad

As for the newly released fourth official trailer of the anime, it features a fresh batch of characters from both the Oni and Momotaro Agency. With that, the trailer has hinted at another outbreak of intense battles.

Additionally, the new trailer also unveiled and previewed the opening and ending theme songs for the Nerima Arc. The opening theme is called “AMIDAKUJI,” and will be performed by CHOGAKUSE. Meanwhile, the ending theme song is called “ACTION,” and will be performed by eill.

Ad
The new Oni characters as seen in Tougen Anki anime (Image via Studio Hibari)
The new Oni characters as seen in Tougen Anki anime (Image via Studio Hibari)

As for the new characters and cast, the anime is set to introduce six new characters in the upcoming second cour.

Ad

Atsushi Tamaru is set to voice Masumi Yodogawa, and Haruki Ishiya is set to voice Kaoru Namikido. Both characters belong to the Oni Agency. Atsushi Tamaru has previously voiced Akira Kunimi in Haikyuu!! and Oliver Horn in Reign of the Seven Spellblades. Meanwhile, Haruki Ishiya has previously voiced Shuuichi Tsukamoto in Sound! Euphonium and Saneyasu Adachi in Kono Oto Tomare!: Sounds of Life.

The new Momotaro Agency characters as seen in Tougen Anki anime (Image via Studio Hibari)
The new Momotaro Agency characters as seen in Tougen Anki anime (Image via Studio Hibari)

As for the Momotaro Agency characters, Shunichi Toki is set to voice Mikado Momodera. He has previously voiced Kazutora Hanemiya in Tokyo Revengers and Akane Aoi in Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun.

Ad

Joining him are Chiharu Sawashiro as Shinya Momoiwa, Shintaro Asanuma as Tsukuyomi Momoka, and Yuki Ono as Osuke Momokado. Chiharu Sawashiro has previously voiced Karako in Tower of God, Shintaro Asanuma has previously voiced Watashi in The Tatami Galaxy, and Yuki Ono has previously voiced Taiga Kagami in Kuroko's Basketball.

Related Links

About the author
Gokul Chettiyar

Gokul Chettiyar

Twitter icon

Gokul has been an anime writer in Pop Culture division at Sportskeeda since 2022. His love for watching anime and his interest in the ever-growing anime industry inspire Gokul to produce insightful content about the genre on a daily basis. He holds a Master's degree in Communication & Journalism, and has worked for close to 3.5 years in the field.

Gokul likes to thoroughly research about the anime he is writing about and only credits a source after verifying its credibility. He loves the popular Shonen anime, Black Clover, for its memorable characters and their development throughout the story.

When not racking his brain behind his next anime story, Gokul likes to play video games, read manga, and play football.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Gokul Chettiyar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications