Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 3 - Kingdom of Science enters South America as Senku outsmarts Stanley

With the release of Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 3, the anime saw Senku and the Kingdom of Science outsmart the American team by using a decoy. The anime later saw Kingdom of Science deploy their bikes to travel across South America, leaving Stanley and others stranded.

Ad

The anime's previous episode saw Senku and others find Dr. Chelsea during one of their stops to stockpile some fuel. Dr. Chelsea was a geographer and joined Senku's team to help them reach their destination. While Stanley Snyder did inch closer to the Kingdom of Science's boat, they managed to get away.

Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 3 - The Kingdom of Science creates bikes

Dr. Chelsea as seen in Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 3 (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 3, titled The Escape, opened with Dr. Chelsea suggesting to Senku and others about possibly going to their destination through the Panama Canal. However, considering it had been thousands of years since humanity maintained it, there was a good chance that the canal had gotten covered up.

Ad

Trending

That's when Ukyo came up with the plan to use the American team's radar operator's skill against them. In the hope of getting Stanley Snyder away from them, Senku and others deployed their lab car unmanned toward the Panama Canal. This development forced Stanley to chase after the lab car as if it weren't a decoy; the American team would lose track of the Kingdom of Science.

Stanley as seen in Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 3 (Image via TMS Entertainment)

In the meantime, the Kingdom of Science set off to a nearby land to cultivate sap from rubber trees. Soon after they acquired the sap, they produced rubber and again set forth to South America. During this journey, Taiju was tasked with the heavy-duty work of turning the rubber into sheets, which Senku later turned into tires.

Ad

Soon after the Kingdom of Science entered South America, they began ripping apart their boat to use the materials to make bikes. Senku planned on making six bikes: one boss bike and five mini bikes. The boss bike would be tasked with turning wood into fuel for the other five bikes.

Dr. Xeno as seen in Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 3 (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Elsewhere, after Stanley Snyder realized that the lab car headed to the Panama Canal was a decoy, he headed to Ecuador, where Senku and others were. However, the moment they were about to make landfall, the Kingdom of Science deployed their newly created bikes and began travelling across South America.

Ad

In response, the American team attacked the Kingdom of Science with their guns. However, the Science team managed to evade them. Amidst this, the American team also deployed its aircraft. Unbeknownst to them, Senku had already tampered with it. Hence, the aircraft came crashing down. While Senku and others indeed escaped, Dr. Xeno managed to give Stanley a message through Morse code.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Chettiyar Gokul has been an anime writer in Pop Culture division at Sportskeeda since 2022. His love for watching anime and his interest in the ever-growing anime industry inspire Gokul to produce insightful content about the genre on a daily basis. He holds a Master's degree in Communication & Journalism, and has worked for close to 3.5 years in the field.



Gokul likes to thoroughly research about the anime he is writing about and only credits a source after verifying its credibility. He loves the popular Shonen anime, Black Clover, for its memorable characters and their development throughout the story.



When not racking his brain behind his next anime story, Gokul likes to play video games, read manga, and play football. Know More