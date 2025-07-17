Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 2 - Senku and team flee from Stanley as a new character is introduced

With the release of Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 2, the anime resumed Senku and his team's expedition to South America as they wished to reach the epicenter of the Petri-Beam incident. Amidst this, they come across a new character and add her to the Kingdom of Science.

Ad

The anime's previous episode saw Senku and Dr. Xeno team up to triangulate the location from where the Petri-Beam originated three millennia ago. Fortunately, their combined brains and Byakuya's hints allowed them to decipher a rough idea. Elsewhere, Ginro told Stanley about Senku's destination in hopes of saving Matsukaze.

Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 2 - Kingdom of Science start preparing bikes

Senku Ishigami as seen in Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 2 (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 2, titled Earth Race, opened with Senku Ishigami planning how they intended to reach their destination. As they could not walk all the way, Senku suggested that they sail around South America to reach a location far closer to their destination. Unfortunately, this plan had a major flaw, which was the lack of fuel. Hence, the Kingdom of Science had to make several stops to chop down trees.

Ad

Trending

During their first night chopping trees, Taiju and Suika happened to notice a huge "HELL" sign floating in the air. Both of them immediately reported to Senku and others about the possibility of a message from Why-man. While Senku and others were indeed shocked, upon closer inspection, they realized that the words weren't floating in the sky but were the result of luminous paint.

Taiju as seen in Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 2 (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Rightly so, the next day, the Kingdom of Science followed the sign to find an odd person who happened to have bad eyesight just like Suika. Hence, Senku again commissioned Kaseki to make a pair of glasses. Soon enough, Dr. Xeno identified the person as Dr. Chelsea, a prominent geographer.

Ad

Dr. Chelsea had seemingly broken out of the petrification only a year ago. Unfortunately, while Xeno had laid out signs for people to reach him, her poor eyesight betrayed her, causing her to stray further away.

Dr. Chelsea as seen in Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 2 (Image via TMS Entertainment)

As for Senku, given the sudden appearance of a geographer amongst them, he decided to take her input on how they could reach their destination. According to Chelsea, the only way was through the mountains and rivers. However, they would need some form of off-road vehicle for the same. This development saw Senku decide that they needed to make bikes to traverse South America. Soon after, Kaseki began working on the same.

Ad

While Chelsea was surprised by what the Kingdom of Science was capable of, Asagiri Gen gave her a summary of their mission. Upon hearing what was going on, she immediately declared Xeno the bad person and joined the Kingdom of Science.

Ukyo as seen in Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 2 (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Soon after, Senku tried to use Chelsea's vast knowledge to learn where they could find rubber. While Chelsea could certainly lead the Kingdom of Science to the location, Xeno reminded them that they had a bigger problem on their hands, as Stanley Snyder was tailing them to rescue him.

Ad

Just then, Ukyo realized that Xeno wasn't wrong, as Stanley's aircraft carrier had reached close enough for their radio waves to reach the Kingdom of Science's ship. This meant that the American team could reach the Kingdom of Science by night.

Amidst this, Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 2 saw the Kingdom of Science use the fabric from Chelsea's SOS sign to create a big sail, essentially turning the boat into a racing sailboat. With that, Senku's team maintained a similar speed to Stanley's team, keeping them away from each other.

Ad

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Chettiyar Gokul has been an anime writer in Pop Culture division at Sportskeeda since 2022. His love for watching anime and his interest in the ever-growing anime industry inspire Gokul to produce insightful content about the genre on a daily basis. He holds a Master's degree in Communication & Journalism, and has worked for close to 3.5 years in the field.



Gokul likes to thoroughly research about the anime he is writing about and only credits a source after verifying its credibility. He loves the popular Shonen anime, Black Clover, for its memorable characters and their development throughout the story.



When not racking his brain behind his next anime story, Gokul likes to play video games, read manga, and play football. Know More