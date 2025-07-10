Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 1: Senku and Xeno team up to solve the Petri-Beam mystery

With the release of Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 1, the anime finally began the South America Arc, giving fans a glimpse of young Dr. Xeno and Stanley Snyder. Additionally, the anime episode saw Snyder take his first steps towards locating his targets and a team-up between Senku and Xeno.

The anime's previous episode saw Chrome and others successfully capture Dr. Xeno and rendezvous with Senku. Soon after, the anime saw Senku share the revival fluid formula with Brody as a sign of goodwill, asking the American team to work on the Corn City. Meanwhile, Senku and others left the rest of the Kingdom of Science in America to head to South America.

Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 1: Stanley Snyder interrogates Matsukaze

Xeno and Stanley as seen in Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 1 (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 1, titled Staring Up at the Same Moon, opened with a flashback of young Xeno and Stanley Snyder. Xeno was working on a railgun when Stanley used the same to showcase his impressive sniper skills. When Stanley asked Xeno the reason behind his work, the scientist revealed that the relentless pursuit of new discoveries is the joy of science.

As revealed by the anime, the flashback was part of Xeno's dream that he saw just before waking up in the Kingdom of Science's boat. Right after, the anime saw Senku Ishigami discussing his plan with his friends. Senku wanted to triangulate the location where the Petr-Beam originated. That is why they were headed to South America.

Matsukaze as seen in Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 1 (Image via TMS Entertainment)

This is when Dr. Xeno revealed that he, too, suspected the moon dwellers as the culprits behind the Petri-Beam. With this development, Xeno and Senku found a common ground in wanting to approach the secrets behind the Petri-Beam and the moon. Hence, they immediately teamed up with each other and began exchanging information

Elsewhere, Stanley Snyder and his men were preparing to go after Senku Ishigami and others. During this time, Yuzuriha and others were being sent to the American team's base. Meanwhile, Matsukaze pretended to be injured so that he could infiltrate Snyder's ship and look for the missing Ginro. Soon after Matsukaze located Ginro, Snyder arrived to question him about Senku's destination. During this, he pretended to try to kill Matsukaze, only for Ginro to reveal Senku and the team's destination in a desperate attempt to save his friend.

Senku Ishigami as seen in Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 1 (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Around the same time, Senku revealed to Xeno how Byakuya Ishigami had conveyed to him that the origin of the Petri-Beam was somewhere in South America. Using this information as their base, Senku and Xeno began engaging their minds and all the data to try and locate the origin point. Wanting to join the two scientists, Chrome used the first opportunity he got to enter the room. To his surprise, Senku and Xeno were blowing large bubbles.

As explained by the two scientists, they were essentially trying to learn the Petri-Beam's movements by using the bubbles on a globe. Soon after, with some help from Chrome, they quantified all the information they had to create two axes based on their locations when they were petrified to give them an approximate location for the Petri-Beam's location.

