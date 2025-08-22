Devil May Cry season 2 anime reveals 2026 premiere with new PV

On Thursday, August 21, 2025, Netflix announced the premiere of Devil May Cry season 2 anime series during its panel at Anime NYC. The announcement came with a new PV for the upcoming season showing a battle between Dante and Vergil.The anime series created by Adi Shankar and produced by the Korean animation company Studio Mir is based on the popular video game franchise by Capcom of the same name. With the successful airing of the pilot season, the Devil May Cry season 2 reveal has left several fans in high anticipation.A 2026 premiere timeline has been announced for Devil May Cry season 2As mentioned earlier, Devil May Cry season 2 has been scheduled by Netflix for a 2026 premiere at the Anime NYC panel on Thursday, August 21, 2025. Netflix also released a new PV for the upcoming season, paired with the release announcement. No cast or staff changes have been announced as of now, leading the original cast to remain from season 1, and are as follows.Main Cast:Johnny Yong Bosch as DanteHoon Lee as the White RabbitChris Coppola as Enzo FerinoKevin Conroy as William BainesSupporting Cast:Zeke Alton as Dr. FisherJon Gries as HopperRobbie Daymond as VergilBenjamin Abiola as AndersSunkrish Bala as KingFryda Wolff as NinjaLeilani Barrett as PatriotTina Majorino as SentryKenny Omega as SlyErica Lindbeck as Kalina AnnJason Marnocha as CavaliereDonovan Patton as BloodstrykeJason E. Kelley as Arnold/BruceRay Chase as John Arkham/Agni &amp; RudraKari Wahlgren as Eva/EchidnaRoger L. Jackson as Plasma/GriffSeason 1 of the anime originally came out on April 3, 2025, with the main three characters- Dante, Vergil, and Lady. The first season ranked number 4 on the global top 10 in its debut, with 5.3 million views in only three days of its release. The show was also ranked in the top 10 in 87 countries. The staff has also revealed that multiple seasons of the anime had been planned back in 2021.The Devil May Cry video game has previously inspired a 12-episode Japanese anime adaptation by Studio Madhouse in 2007. ADV Films and later Funimation released the series on home video, followed by Crunchyroll, which streamed the anime in June 2017.While no information regarding the theme songs has been announced for the upcoming season, the previous season featured Limp Bizkit's song &quot;Rollin&quot; as the opening theme. Additionally, an alternate version of Evanescence's song &quot;Afterlife&quot; played throughout the series.What are your thoughts on the Devil May Cry season 2? Let us know in the comments. Follow us for more anime/manga news and updates.Also read:The Villager of Level 999 anime announced for 2026 with PV and visualBlue Miburo season 2 reveals December 2025 release date with new visualYano-kun's Ordinary Days anime confirms September 2025 release date and additional cast