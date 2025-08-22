  • home icon
Devil May Cry season 2 anime reveals 2026 premiere with new PV

By Ribhu Ghosh
Modified Aug 22, 2025 08:00 GMT
Devil May Cry season 2 anime reveals 2026 premiere with new PV (Image via Netflix/Studio Mir)
Devil May Cry season 2 anime reveals 2026 premiere with new PV (Image via Netflix/Studio Mir)

On Thursday, August 21, 2025, Netflix announced the premiere of Devil May Cry season 2 anime series during its panel at Anime NYC. The announcement came with a new PV for the upcoming season showing a battle between Dante and Vergil.

The anime series created by Adi Shankar and produced by the Korean animation company Studio Mir is based on the popular video game franchise by Capcom of the same name. With the successful airing of the pilot season, the Devil May Cry season 2 reveal has left several fans in high anticipation.

A 2026 premiere timeline has been announced for Devil May Cry season 2

also-read-trending Trending

As mentioned earlier, Devil May Cry season 2 has been scheduled by Netflix for a 2026 premiere at the Anime NYC panel on Thursday, August 21, 2025. Netflix also released a new PV for the upcoming season, paired with the release announcement. No cast or staff changes have been announced as of now, leading the original cast to remain from season 1, and are as follows.

Main Cast:

  • Johnny Yong Bosch as Dante
  • Hoon Lee as the White Rabbit
  • Chris Coppola as Enzo Ferino
  • Kevin Conroy as William Baines
Supporting Cast:

  • Zeke Alton as Dr. Fisher
  • Jon Gries as Hopper
  • Robbie Daymond as Vergil
  • Benjamin Abiola as Anders
  • Sunkrish Bala as King
  • Fryda Wolff as Ninja
  • Leilani Barrett as Patriot
  • Tina Majorino as Sentry
  • Kenny Omega as Sly
  • Erica Lindbeck as Kalina Ann
  • Jason Marnocha as Cavaliere
  • Donovan Patton as Bloodstryke
  • Jason E. Kelley as Arnold/Bruce
  • Ray Chase as John Arkham/Agni & Rudra
  • Kari Wahlgren as Eva/Echidna
  • Roger L. Jackson as Plasma/Griff
Season 1 of the anime originally came out on April 3, 2025, with the main three characters- Dante, Vergil, and Lady. The first season ranked number 4 on the global top 10 in its debut, with 5.3 million views in only three days of its release. The show was also ranked in the top 10 in 87 countries. The staff has also revealed that multiple seasons of the anime had been planned back in 2021.

The Devil May Cry video game has previously inspired a 12-episode Japanese anime adaptation by Studio Madhouse in 2007. ADV Films and later Funimation released the series on home video, followed by Crunchyroll, which streamed the anime in June 2017.

While no information regarding the theme songs has been announced for the upcoming season, the previous season featured Limp Bizkit's song "Rollin" as the opening theme. Additionally, an alternate version of Evanescence's song "Afterlife" played throughout the series.

What are your thoughts on the Devil May Cry season 2? Let us know in the comments. Follow us for more anime/manga news and updates.

About the author
Ribhu Ghosh

Ribhu Ghosh

Ribhu Ghosh is an Anime Journalist at Sportskeeda. With a degree in Journalism from the University of Calcutta, his deep-rooted passion for anime and manga led him to pursue a career in writing about the same. Along with his 6 years of experience as an illustrator and digital artist for various overseas anime studios and companies, he also aspires to write storylines. Ribhu's creative journey has been profoundly influenced by renowned mangakas such as Sui Ishida, Masashi Kishimoto, Kohei Horikoshi, and Koyoharu Gotouge.

Ribhu's enthusiasm for storytelling and illustration is evident in his meticulous approach to reporting. He values accuracy and relevance and always prioritizes thorough research. When he's not writing, Ribhu enjoys illustrating, playing chess, and engaging in outdoor activities like badminton. His diverse interests extend to music, cooking, reading, and gaming, all of which complement his passion for the entertainment and Popular Culture division.

