Netflix officially announces Devil May Cry season 2 for production

Just one week after the animated series’ premiere on the platform, Netflix officially announced Devil May Cry season 2 for production on Thursday, April 10, 2025. The news was shared by the platform's official @NetflixAnime account on X (formerly Twitter) with a key visual which promises the second season as “coming soon.”

Ad

The key visual announcing Devil May Cry season 2’s production features protagonist Dante with glowing red eyes and wielding a pistol, pointed offscreen. Unfortunately, there is no other information to be gleaned from the key visual, nor was any additional info shared by Netflix or show creator Adi Shankar.

Devil May Cry season 2 announced as “coming soon,” no other release or production info revealed

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

As mentioned above, Netflix has shared no other information on Devil May Cry season 2’s production or release schedule as of this article’s writing. However, the sequel being said as “coming soon” would suggest a release window sometime within the next year given typical industry standards. While it’s certainly possible the sequel will be released earlier, a release window exceeding roughly a year seems unlikely pending any significant production delays.

Ad

Likewise, fans can expect to see additional promotional material such as trailers, visuals, cast, staff, and theme song information, and more to be shared in the coming months. With Netflix announcing the sequel so soon after the series’ premiere, it’s clear they’re invested in the project despite how divisive it has proven to be online. The fact that this announcement was made in the midst of this controversial reception further suggests this.

Ad

It’s also possible that Netflix intended to make Devil May Cry season 2 from the very start, likely due to believing in whatever Shankar’s long term vision for the series is. Likewise, the second season could already be significantly through its production process if this were the case. However, this is purely speculative as of this article’s writing, with no additional release or production information available beyond what’s described above.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The animated series from Netflix stars Johnny Yong Bosch as Dante, and also noticeably features Kevin Conroy in a posthumous role as V.P. Baines. Adi Shankar is credited as the original creator of the series, its story, and as one of its executive producers. Alex Larsen wrote the screenplay and also developed the story alongside Shankar. Studio Mir animated the series, with Netflix streaming it exclusively worldwide.

The animated series is based on, but not a direct adaptation of, the original science fantasy action-adventure video game series of the same name. The franchise began in 2001 with the release of the first mainline game in the series. The most recent original mainline release is Devil May Cry 5 in 2019. The most recent general release for the franchise is the Peak of Combat mobile game in 2024.

Ad

Related links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joseph Brogan Joseph has been working as an anime content specialist for Sportskeeda since the past 2.5 years. Primarily covering his core genre, he also contributes to popular culture writing news stories and cult classic features on older series.



Joseph holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Delaware, United States. His love of anime, combined with his background in literature, influenced his interest in engaging readers through the written word. He maintains complete accuracy in his content by verifying each and every piece of information regardless of how long it takes, and ensure that the output is impartial and free of bias.



Chainsaw Man, One Piece, Berserk, Undead Unluck, Re:ZERO, Tower of God, Jujutsu Kaisen, Inuyasha, and Fire Punch are some of Joseph’s favorite animanga. His exposure to 4kids' Sonic X series, One Piece, Yu-Gi-Oh, and Dragon Ball Z on Toonami fueled his enthusiasm for the medium.



When not dissecting anime plots, Joseph likes to cook, play games, work on cars, browse new music, and watch pro wrestling, especially AEW. He also enjoys ocean-based activities - beach trips, fishing, swimming and watersports. Know More