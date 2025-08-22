Record of Ragnarok season 3 unveils second main trailer and additional cast

On Friday, August 22, 2025, Warner Bros. Japan LLC informed Sportskeeda Anime about the second main trailer and additional voice cast members for the Record of Ragnarok season 3 anime. The anime will be released worldwide on Netflix in December 2025.

Record of Ragnarok, written by Shinya Umemura and Takumi Fukui and illustrated by Azychika, is a Japanese manga serialized in Monthly Comic Zenon magazine. The manga has sold over 18 million copies worldwide. The anime premiered its first season in June 2021 and its second season in January 2023.

Record of Ragnarok season 3 second trailer previews ending theme song

On Friday, August 22, 2025, Record of Ragnarok season 3 unveiled its second main trailer. Following the first six of the 13 battles between gods and humans showcased across the first two seasons of the anime, the third season's second main trailer hypes up the next three battles.

The anime's upcoming season will see the founder of the Qin dynasty, Qin Shi Huang, face off against "The King of Helheim," Hades, in the seventh round of Ragnarok. This will be followed by the "Ultimate Mad Scientist of His Time," Nikola Tesla vs. "Lord of the Flies" Beelzebub in the eighth round, and "Humanity's Ultimate Rebel," King Leonidas, vs. "God of the Sun" Apollo in the ninth round.

Nikola Tesla as seen in Record of Ragnarok season 3 (Image via Yumeta Company, Maru Animation)

As hinted at by the second main trailer, the anime will feature some intense battles filled with strong convictions, as humanity struggles for its survival. With that, fans can expect to get glimpses of the characters' backstories, especially for the Humanity side. Additionally, as fans can observe, the anime has also previewed its ending theme song in the second main trailer. The ending theme song is called "Last breath, Last record," and it will be performed by Hayami Saori.

Other than that, the anime's second main trailer also unveiled three additional Japanese voice cast members for the three new Valkyrie sisters.

Beelzebub as seen in Record of Ragnarok season 3 (Image via Yumeta Company, Maru Animation)

Shiori Mikami is set to voice Alvitr. She has previously voiced Hina Hanetachi in ORESUKI Are you the only one who loves me?, Angel Usukubo in Go! Go! Loser Ranger!, and Historia in Attack on Titan.

Misako Tomioka is set to voice Göndul. She has previously voiced Code Dominante in Black Clover, Chika in 100% Pascal-sensei, and Miori Gojo in My Dress-Up Darling.

Lastly, Mai Toudoh is set to voice Geirölul. She has previously voiced young Tougo Hoshikawa in Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You., Shun Aonuma in Shinsekai yori, and Kugel in Kamitsubaki City Under Construction.

