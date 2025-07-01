Why there should be a Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 3, explored

While Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 only began premiering in April 2025, the anime has already concluded with 12 episodes. The anime's finale saw Angel Usukubo free Fighter D after a year in isolation. With that, the anime effectively laid the groundwork for Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 3.

Unfortunately, while fans were hoping for Yostar Pictures or the anime's staff to announce the series' sequel season after its finale, neither of them announced it. So, here we shall look at why Go! Go! Loser Ranger! deserves a third season. Additionally, we shall also look at any hints suggested by the anime's story or cast members.

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 3: Will the anime return for a third season?

Angel Usukubo as seen in the Go! Go! Loser Ranger! anime (Image via Yostar Pictures)

While the anime's producers, Shochiku and the animation staff from Yostar Pictures, have yet to announce a third season for Go! Go! Loser Ranger!, the plot for the anime's final episode left fans with hints, suggesting that the series might return in the future to resume Fighter D's story.

As seen in the finale, even though Deathmecia seemed invincible, Fighter D managed to defeat him with some help from the Dragon Keepers and monsters. As Deathmecia was a big fan of the Dragon Keepers television series, Chidori felt confident that Yakushi would try to remain true to the character and adopt the same weakness as the one in the show.

Fighter XX as seen in the Go! Go! Loser Ranger! anime (Image via Yostar Pictures)

Hence, Kanon Hisui had the other Dragon Keepers beside the Red Keeper attack the Boss Monster's horn and direct him toward the Monster Protection Society base. While Deathmecia got the gist that the Dragon Keepers weren't trying to attack him but direct him to a location, he could not do anything but get hurled around.

Eventually, just as Deathmecia realized what the Dragon Keepers were trying to do, Fighter D destroyed the Boss Monster's weakened horn. As this move weakened Deathmecia, Fighter D managed to push the monster into a cell and joined him inside.

Deathmecia as seen in the Go! Go! Loser Ranger! anime (Image via Yostar Pictures)

While inside the cell, Fighter D told Deathmecia that he was going to die. The Boss Monster did not think that he could meet such a fate. That's when Kanon Hisui and Angel Usukubo helped him realize that he was still partly human. This meant that, unlike Fighter D, he was bound to starve to death. Upon realizing this, Deathmecia gave up and decided to use his time talking to Fighter D.

Elsewhere, just as the Monster Protection Society was destroyed, Peltrola assumed Fighter XX would join him. Instead, the Footsoldier expressed her desire to follow Hibiki Sakurama and fight with humans. As expected, Peltrola did not like this development and prepared to attack her. While Hibiki stepped forward to protect Fighter XX, they were joined by Kisu-Runa and Tsukasa Shippou. Hence, Peltrola decided to retreat.

Hibiki Sakurama as seen in the Go! Go! Loser Ranger! anime (Image via Yostar Pictures)

Later, the anime saw Hibiki Sakurama express his resolve to correct all fakes like Ranger Force and Monsters to return society to its real appearance. Elsewhere, while the Dragon Keepers returned to action, a year later, Angel Usukubo freed Fighter D from the cell. With that, the monster prepared to continue his mission to take down the Dragon Keepers.

Considering that the anime ended with such plot points in place is a clear sign that the anime's producers wish to continue adapting the series. However, as the anime has yet to make a renewal announcement, it could take a few years before Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 3 is premiered.

As for the source material, while the manga series has released over 180 chapters, the animation studio Yostar Pictures had only adapted about 125 chapters as part of the anime's first two seasons. Therefore, the anime's staff has more than enough content necessary to produce a third season.

As for the anime's cast members, while none of them have confirmed Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 3, some of them have hinted at a possible return. Kazuho Nagasaki (Daisuke Daidai), Hina Youmiya (Fighter XX), Tatsuya Koizumi (Juuji Sazan), Shiori Mikami (Angel Usukubo), and Gou Inoue (Shougo Aoshima) thanked fans on X for their support.

Meanwhile, Yumika Yano (Muto Suzukiri), Daishi Kajita (Hibiki Sakurama), Mana Nakatomi (Kaede Ukyo), and Kentarou Mashiro (Kisu) not only expressed their gratitude but also expressed their desire to voice the roles again sometime in the future. So, while Yostar Pictures hasn't confirmed Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 3, fans can expect it to be announced in the future.

