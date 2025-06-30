Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 12: Fighter D relaunches his assualt as Deathmecia meets his end

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 12, titled "The One and Only Fighter D," aired on June 29, 2025, and marked the final episode of the series' second season. Although the previous episodes had established Deathmecia as an insurmountable obstacle, Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 12 depicted his defeat and revealed Yakushi's inability to let go of his humanity.

Season 2 adapted a total of 72 chapters, spanning from chapter 52 to chapter 124, with many interactions and plot points skipped. Fans wanting to experience all the details of the story can start reading the manga from chapter 52.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 12 and future seasons.

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 12 highlights

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 12 picked up from the ending of episode 11, depicting the aftermath of Deathmecia's descent. Although the Dragon Keepers had kept Deathmecia engaged in combat, his Kaiju army had already laid waste to the city. Even Urabe's siblings were caught in the aftermath.

Although a substantial part of the Kaiju army still persisted, the original squad from season 1 managed to somewhat slow their advance, given their prior encounters with the Kaiju.

Urabe eventually realized the actual gravity of the situation and recruited the remaining fighters from the sky fortress in an effort to help the rest of humanity.

While their combined efforts aided the evacuation, Deathmecia soon appeared on-site, extinguishing any sense of triumph. The ensuing battle between the recruits and Deathmecia was interrupted by Angel Usukubo, who still harbored doubts about their actions against humans.

The entire conversation culminated in a major reveal: Deathmecia, Yakushi Usukubo, was originally a human in a relationship with Yurimelida, one of the more peaceful boss monsters.

Unfortunately, their relationship was cut short when Yurimelida was “eliminated” by an angry mob. Evidently, she had left a vestige of herself inside a human in hopes of being resurrected one day.

Angel soon realized that he was the one serving as an incubator for Yurimelida and that Yakushi Usukubo had been keeping him alive solely to facilitate her return.

While Deathmecia wanted Angel to relinquish her individuality and serve as a vessel for Yurimelida, D managed to convince Angel to stay true to her own beliefs. Eventually, the Dragon Keepers' joint effort pushed Deathmecia all the way back to the Monster Protection Society’s indestructible prison.

Angel then asked Yakushi why he retained his human memories, whereas the other executives of the society had completely transformed into boss monsters after taking the transformation serum.

Although Yakushi didn’t provide an answer, Angel realized it was because he couldn't let go of the memories he had shared with Yurimelida. Thus, he remained part human, part monster.

D later explained that there was no actual way to defeat Deathmecia. However, Yakushi’s lingering humanity made it possible to starve him into a natural death. Consequently, Angel, Hisui, and D commenced a one-year plan to trap and eliminate Deathmecia via starvation.

Soon enough, the world returned to normal, and the Dragon Keepers regained their popularity. The episode transitioned through a one-year time skip, ending with Angel welcoming Fighter D back to the outside world after Deathmecia’s demise.

Final thoughts

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 12 served as the season finale, adapting up to chapter 124 of the manga. Although a third season has yet to be announced, the manga currently contains enough material to support a future continuation.

