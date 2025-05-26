Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 7: D fails to eliminate Red as Usukubo resigns from the ranger force

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 7, titled We Are the Monster Protection Society marked its debut on May 25, 2025, and served to deepen the mystery around the dragon keepers. It also marked the debut of the Monster Protection Society, which will serve as the antithesis to the Dragon keepers.

Episode 7 also marked D's first assassination attempt on Red Keeper, Sosei Akabane. Although D managed to actually assassinate the unhindered ranger, the Red Keeper simply continued his operations throughout the week. This possibly hints that the rangers are clones.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 7.

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 7 highlights

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 7: Chidori (Image via Yostar Pictures)

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 7 started with Hwalipon once again appearing in a livestream to spread news of the ranger Sunday Showdowns being completely fake, asking the public to raise questions against the dragon keepers.

Soon after, the episode transitioned to D trying to "assassinate" Chidori, only for Chidori to easily see through his vain attempts. Given the events of episode 6 and D's own personal feelings, he simply grew frustrated at his own inability and aversion towards killing Chidori.

Sometime later, the entire Green Squad is summoned to a nearby amusement park due to an apparent Kaiju outbreak. Even the Red Keeper enters the fray to mitigate the situation.

Eventually, the Kaiju threat is neutralized, leaving only the cleanup duty for the rangers. While most of the troops were busy sorting out the Kaiju remains, D managed to stumble upon the Red Keeper, Sosei Akabane, in the middle of changing.

Given the Red Keeper's rather vulnerable state, D decides to assassinate him in the park itself. Although D fails to approach the Red Keeper inconspicuously, he stumbles upon some rocks and coincidentally stabs Sosei Akabane through his heart, apparently bringing an end to the Red Keeper. Elsewhere, Usukubo simply abandons the rangers and runs off from the park, for reasons undisclosed.

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 7: Yakushi Usukubo (Image via Yostar Pictures)

Sometime later, Hwalipon once again appears in media, revealing that the Kaiju outbreaks were his doing, and he simply demands the dragon keepers' disbandment to stop any further Kaiju outbreaks.

Hwalipon's demands, mixed with the increasing controversies around the dragon keepers, result in them losing the public's favour. This leads to the rise of a different organization rooting for the invaders, aptly named the Monster Protection Society.

Soon, it is revealed that Kiisu and Reena from episode 6, alongside xx, as well as Usukubo, were part of this organization helmed by Usukubo's father, Yakushi Usukubo. Elsewhere, the rangers, alongside a fully alive Red Keeper, discuss their current predicament, mentioning how their Sunday Showdown ratings have plummeted like never before.

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 7: Kanon Hisui (Image via Yostar Pictures)

Given the Red Keeper's appearance in the Sunday Showdown, D grows paranoid, especially since he had quite literally killed the Red Keeper, Sosei Akabane, back in the park, via a stab to the heart. D eventually stops thinking about the oddities, opting to take care of the Green Squad's chores, especially since Usukubo had suddenly resigned, leading to a sudden surge in chores.

Sometime later, Usukubo approaches D to convince him to join the Monster Protection Society. Somehow, they are found by the Green Squad first rank, Kanon Hisui, who simply warns Usukubo against trying to poach her dear comrade. The episode ends with Usukubo inviting both Hisui and D to the Monster Protection Society hideout, in hopes of subjecting them to the "truth."

Final thoughts

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 7 skipped many important events, including character interactions that served as the foundation for D's relationship with Chidori and Hisui. Fans are suggested to read the manga from chapter 78 for a more accurate experience.

