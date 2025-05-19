Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 6: Fighter D's ideals begin to waver as Green Keeper uncovers his secret

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 6 titled "Lost in Confusion... Seriously?" marked the beginning of the much-awaited Green Keeper arc, revealing the psychological growth that D has been experiencing after spending time with the humans.

Ad

Episode 6 saw D hesitating to eliminate former team members as well as the Green Keeper himself, much to his surprise. Given that the Green Keeper already knows of D's actual identity as "Sakurama," only future episodes will reveal the actual nature of their apparently non-hostile relationship.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 6.

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 6 highlights

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2: The real Sakurama (Image via Yostar Pictures)

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 6 stepped away from the ending of episode 5 and instead focused on the perspective of the real Sakurama. He is shown trying to recover his strength after his clash with the Ouroboros.

Ad

Trending

The homeless man who nursed Sakurama back to health reveals how Ouroboros was wiped out by the Green Ranger squad recently. The ruined school serving as their base is now completely abandoned.

Sakurama soon makes his way to the school, only to find a couple comprising Kiisu and Ruuna being chased around by a monster. Sakurama somehow manages to defeat the beast and is subsequently rescued by the unfazed couple, while being heralded as their hero.

Ad

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 6: Hisui (Image via Yostar Pictures)

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 6 soon cuts to the Green Squadron, except Chidori, celebrating their win against Magatia. D tries to gauge whether Hisui had somehow seen through his disguise, especially after the events inside Magatia's illusion. Unfortunately for him, Hisui proves too smart for him to decipher.

Ad

After the party, D is approached by Suzukiri in order to discuss their plan to assassinate the Green Keeper. Both of them eventually tail Chidori for an entire day and end up uncovering what seemed to be Chidori's house, along with his family.

Although Suzukiri was ready to assassinate Chidori, D begins harboring some doubt after having seen Chidori's family.

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 6: Chidori and his family (Image via Yostar Pictures)

Both of them begin their plan to assassinate Chidori, only to get interrupted by D's older teammates and current Blue Squad members, Urabe and Angelica.

Ad

While Suzukiri manages to eliminate Angelica, D hesitates from killing Urabe, given their shared history, along with the realization that Urabe was fighting for his siblings.

Unfortunately for Suzukiri and D, Chidori notices the commotion outside his house and decides to confront them, transforming into Green Keeper. Chidori then goes on to create a large-scale labyrinth, splitting up all the involved parties. D soon finds Chidori after the latter had incapacitated Suzukiri rather easily.

Ad

Green Keeper as seen in the anime (Image via Yostar Pictures)

D soon manages to threaten Chidori by threatening to blow up large-scale explosives, essentially taking Chidori's family hostage. Chidori goes on to reveal that he knows D's identity as Sakurama, daring him to detonate the explosives.

Ad

Oddly enough, visions of Chidori's family prevent D from actually using the explosives, allowing Chidori to simply dispose of them.

Chidori then leaves after admonishing D, mentioning how he is pathetic in his role as a human as well as a monster due to his indecisiveness. The episode ends with D screaming out of frustration and confusion towards the changes happening in his psyche.

Final Thoughts

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 6 marked the beginning of the Green Keeper arc, which will continue to develop the rather non-hostile relationship between Chidori and D. Future episodes will be available for streaming on Disney+ as well as Hulu.

Ad

Related links-

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anupam Barua Anupam is an anime and manga writer at Sportskeeda. Currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Logistics & Transportation, Anupam has simultaneously gained professional experience of almost 2 years as a content writer, having worked previously for Otakukart and Sportslumo.



Being part of the anime fandom for over a decade, Anupam believes his greatest strength lies in theorycrafting around animanga series and predicting their plots. His personal experiences have guaranteed him detailed knowledge about the reputation, reception, and plot points of several anime, which he combines with extensive research to report on a topic. They have also taught him the significance of respecting and accurately reporting on community sentiments attached to a particular series, which has now become a non-negotiable part of his writing process.



Anupam’s favorite artist is video game designer Hideo Kojima, whose ability to nonchalantly embed deep messages in his games he deeply admires. When not debating fresh anime theories, Anupam can be found reading or playing combat games. Know More