Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 5: Magatia meets his end as Green Keeper's identity is revealed

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 5, titled The Arrival of Green -The Maji Tsuyo Force- aired on May 11, 2025, and marked the Green Keeper's debut. The boss monster Magatia, who has been manipulating the entire situation from the background, finally made an appearance, only to get confronted by the Green Keeper as well as the rest of the Green squad.

Ad

Episode 5 marked the end of the Deramy School Life arc. The next few episodes will focus on the Green Keeper's identity and D's plan to assassinate the ranger, with whom he has genuinely grown close.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 5.

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 5 highlights

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! Season 2 episode 4: Kanon Hisui (Image via Yostar Pictures)

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 5 picked up from the ending of episode 4. Hisui stood over Wakaba's remains and declared that the green squadron would now bring an end to the illusionary school alongside the boss monster himself. Soon, the day resets once again, sending D, Hisui, and Detective Nishiki back to their usual positions.

Ad

Trending

Eventually, the trio is greeted by a still brainwashed Usukubo, accompanied by Yu Nishiki. Detective Nishiki recognizes Yu as his younger brother, who went missing last year, sending Nishiki on a wild goose chase through the numerous disappearance cases. D notices an inconsistency in Yu's story and decides to observe him closely.

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 5: Magatia (Image via Yostar Pictures)

Frustrated at the lack of useful information, D starts smashing the nearby windows, resetting the day, and repeating the usual greetings by Yu and Usukubo over numerous resets. D later observes how Yu was getting increasingly exhausted through the loops. This reveals that Yu was simply a disguise that Magatia had taken following the death of Detective Nishiki's brother.

Ad

Given the increasing number of transgressions by D as well as Hisui, Magatia decides to confront them on the spot. Although Hisui was confident in her skills, she ended up being restrained and severely wounded by Magatia. Fortunately, Chidori manages to interrupt the fight by transforming and revealing himself to be the Green Keeper.

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 5: Green Keeper (Image via Yostar Pictures)

Although Magatia had managed to maintain an upper hand so far, Green Keeper managed to break through the monster's illusions. He nearly defeats him. In a desperate attempt, Magatia commands Gato to hand over his own body to survive and maintain the dream school that Gato believes in. Although Gato was ready to comply, D manages to injure him, making him unfit to be Magatia's next vessel.

Ad

Eventually, Green Keeper exterminates the escaping Magatia, bringing closure to their years-long pursuit. The episode ends with D deciding against confronting Chidori in favour of attending the after-mission party.

Final Thoughts

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 5 concluded the Dreamy School Life arc with Magatia's death. While the boss monster himself didn't pose much of a threat to the rangers, his dialogue eerily mentioned the boss monsters to be the actual victims in the justice vs injustice charade.

Ad

Related links-

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anupam Barua Anupam is an anime and manga writer at Sportskeeda. Currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Logistics & Transportation, Anupam has simultaneously gained professional experience of almost 2 years as a content writer, having worked previously for Otakukart and Sportslumo.



Being part of the anime fandom for over a decade, Anupam believes his greatest strength lies in theorycrafting around animanga series and predicting their plots. His personal experiences have guaranteed him detailed knowledge about the reputation, reception, and plot points of several anime, which he combines with extensive research to report on a topic. They have also taught him the significance of respecting and accurately reporting on community sentiments attached to a particular series, which has now become a non-negotiable part of his writing process.



Anupam’s favorite artist is video game designer Hideo Kojima, whose ability to nonchalantly embed deep messages in his games he deeply admires. When not debating fresh anime theories, Anupam can be found reading or playing combat games. Know More