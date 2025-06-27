Why there should be Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! season 2, explored

While Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! only began premiering in April 2025, the anime has already concluded with 12 episodes. The anime's finale saw Takamine kiss Shirota to save the Cinderella play. With that, the anime effectively laid the groundwork for Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! season 2.

Unfortunately, while fans were hoping for LIDENFILMS or the anime's staff to announce the anime's sequel season after its finale, neither of them announced the same. So, here we shall look at why Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! deserves a second season. Additionally, we shall also look at any hints suggested by the anime's plot or staff members.

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! season 2: Will the anime return for a second season?

Koushi Shirota as seen in Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! (Image via LIDENFILMS)

While the anime's producers, Square Enix and the animation staff from LIDENFILMS have yet to announce a second season for Please Put Them On, Takamine-san!, the plot for the anime's final episode left fans with hints, suggesting that the anime will return in the future to resume Takamine and Shirota's story.

As seen in the finale, even though Takane Takamine always wanted to do things perfectly, given her feelings for Koushi Shirota, she wanted him to play her romantic interest in the Cinderella play. Hence, after Ouji was injured in an accident, instead of preventing his accident from ever taking place, she picked Shirota as the new Prince.

Takane Takamine as seen in Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! (Image via LIDENFILMS)

However, Takamine did not leave Shirota to deal with the stress of his new role alone. When she realized he was having trouble facing the crowd, she motivated him to only look at her, as no one was focused on him but her. While this may sound like a small jab, Takamine knew exactly what would help Shirota calm down.

Soon after, Shirota's emotions became stable, allowing him to act the rest of the play aptly. However, that's when Ouji Seiya's sudden appearance saw the play's ending get rewritten. While Ouji claimed that he was the real Prince and Shirota was a fake, Shirota realized that Ouji only wanted to play the Prince to touch Takamine's feet. Upon realizing this, he stood by Takamine, defending her from Ouji. In response, Takamine, unable to control her feelings, kissed Shirota on stage.

Ouji Seiya as seen in Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! (Image via LIDENFILMS)

While Takamine claimed she was only trying to salvage the play's ending with her kiss, fans knew that she kissed Shirota in response to her feelings for him. However, this incident did not trigger Takamine to confess her feelings to Shirota. Instead, the anime's finale saw Takamine ask Shirota to continue being her closet until the day he figured out why she kissed him.

Therefore, considering the anime is seemingly far from completion, the series may return soon to resume Takamine and Shirota's story. Unfortunately, considering that LIDENFILMS has yet to announce it, it could take a few years before Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! season 2 premieres.

As far as the source material is concerned, the manga has released over 60 chapters, collecting them into ten compiled volumes. Out of that, LIDENFILMS has adapted 29 chapters for the anime's first season, leaving the studio with more than enough content to create a second season. However, given how scarce the content could become following the production, the anime studio might want to let the series breathe and release a few more chapters before deciding on the second season.

As for the anime's staff, while they haven't openly come forward to give any hints about the series' sequel, a post from the anime's official X page asked fans to continue supporting the series. While this may be a standard tweet to make after a finale, it could also be a sign of a sequel.

