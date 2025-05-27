I thought Tokyo Revengers was the best delinquent anime, then I watched Wind Breaker

As a fan of delinquent anime, I’m usually starved of new shows to watch that capture the genre's essence. So, when Tokyo Revengers first aired, I was sold fairly quickly. It felt like a throwback to older delinquent anime with its drama and gang wars, with a more modern, time-travel twist.

Takemichi’s journey back to middle school, to save his ex-girlfriend from being killed by the Tokyo Manji gang, felt raw and engaging. However, his underdog story felt short-lived at times, with its inconsistent pacing and character development holding it back. But it was the best the genre had to offer, right?

Wrong, because then came out Wind Breaker. Tokyo Revengers still has a place in my heart for what it did get right, but Wind Breaker is a sharper, more emotionally resonant take on the delinquent anime formula.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article belong solely to the writer—spoilers for Wind Breaker and Tokyo Revengers below.

Why Tokyo Revengers set the bar

Tokyo Revengers is jam-packed with gang wars, arguably more dramatic than Wind Breaker. (Image via LIDEN FILMS)

First, I’ll give credit where it’s due. Tokyo Revengers helped revive the delinquent anime subgenre and pushed it back into the mainstream. It understood the importance of stylish aesthetics, having a cool cast of badass and memorable fighters, with real stakes for the fights that ensue.

The crux of the story being the idea that Takemichi, a self-proclaimed nobody, could rewrite the past and save the people he loved, is what struck a chord in people. This emotional core was strong enough to carry me through the show’s shakier moments.

From the brotherly chemistry between iconic characters like Mikey and Draken to the volatile dynamics between rival gangs, Tokyo Revengers captures themes of loyalty, violence, and youth that all of us can resonate with in one way or another. It wasn’t just cool, mindless fight scenes. People get hurt, and there are consequences for their actions.

Enter Wind Breaker: Familiar, yet refreshing

The genuine chemistry and growth in characters from Wind Breaker is a breath of fresh air. (Image via CloverWorks)

When starting Wind Breaker, I expected more of the same: teenagers throwing punches, forming bonds, and working through trauma in the streets. And yes, it does have a lot of that, but its approach to that is what drew me in.

Unlike Tokyo Revengers’ darker, time-bending drama, Wind Breaker felt a lot more grounded and hopeful. The main character, Haruka Sakura, transfers into a high school infamous for being full of delinquents and fighters.

However, instead of pure chaos, he finds a strange kind of order and camaraderie among the delinquents. The “delinquents” here aren’t just brawlers, they’re protectors who look out for their local community.

This shift in tone was more than just a pleasant surprise to me. The show doesn’t shy away from intense fights or lose its seriousness doing this, instead, it allows more room for trust, teamwork, and growth as well. It’s not just about surviving your past here, it’s about choosing who you want to be, going forward. That message resonated pretty deeply with me.

Character development with less gloom, more depth

The contrast between Haruka and Takemichi as protagonists is what makes the greatest difference between the shows. (Image via CloverWorks and LIDEN FILMS)

One of my biggest gripes with Tokyo Revengers (reiterating that this is just my opinion) is the main character, to no one’s surprise. He is frustratingly passive. He cries, stumbles, and messes things up, which is perfectly understandable, and I would sympathize more if it wasn’t a constant factor that didn’t lead to any real personal growth. The story’s momentum gets dragged down by this as a result.

In contrast, Haruka Sakura's entry in the first episode seemed strong and stoic, but this isn’t to say he doesn’t show any vulnerability later on. As his icy exterior slowly cracks, his character gets more interesting and likable. His character arc in Wind Breaker isn’t just about fighting for respect, it’s about learning to open up and value the bonds he once avoided.

The supporting cast of Wind Breaker also feels more balanced. While Tokyo Revengers had its fair share of standout characters, their development often hinged on the shocking plot twists. Wind Breaker, on the other hand, gives its cast more breathing room to evolve organically. The fight scenes aren’t there just to show us edgy violence; we see characters actually grow emotionally and morally from them.

Final thoughts

Tokyo Revengers fans will find much of what they wanted with Wind Breaker. (Image via CloverWorks)

All in all, I don’t want this to sound like I hate Tokyo Revengers. The sole fact that it is a delinquent anime means I will inevitably rewatch it every couple of years. Both series have memorable characters and fight scenes, with plenty of drama and emotions flying around.

However, where Tokyo Revengers leans into despair and desperation to draw us in, Wind Breaker feels fresh, emphasizing mutual respect amongst your peers and the importance of self-discipline. Wind Breaker is undoubtedly still a delinquent anime through and through, but it feels like it breaks the mold, without having to resort to a supernatural hook or some massive hype machine behind it.

It earns its place as the best delinquent anime of recent years for me thanks to its tight storytelling, high-quality, consistent animation quality, and genuinely likable characters. If you’re a fan of the subgenre and haven’t given it a shot yet, what are you waiting for?

About the author Aditya Menon Aditya Menon is an Anime writer at Sportskeeda. For him, anime and manga served as an avenue to a new world of perspectives, which often contrasted with their western counterparts. As an anime writer, his priorities comprise relying on credible sources, such as official social media accounts of animation studios and authors, and reputed third-party news sites.



When not engaged with his professional commitments, he likes to cook, watch films, or play games with his friends. As an artist himself, he is fascinated by Japanese animators and mangakas, and the way they stylize their characters and worlds. Among his favorite mangakas is Tatsuki Fujimoto, whom he admires for visceral depictions of fictional worlds. As someone who aspires to be a storyteller, Aditya resonates with Fujimoto’s creative expression, which occasionally explores non-conventional themes. Know More