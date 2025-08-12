Black Clover fans can't keep calm as Leopold Vermillion is truly back

As all Black Clover fans would know, Leopold Vermillion had been missing from the series for the longest time. While some fans believed the mangaka had big plans for him, others were convinced Yuki Tabata had forgotten about him.

Amidst this, just as the manga was inching closer to its final battle against Lucius Zogratis, the manga creator Yuki Tabata brought back Leopold Vermillion in Black Clover chapter 383.

As expected, fans were elated by the development and could not keep calm after what they had witnessed in the manga.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Black Clover manga.

Black Clover chapter 383 sees Leopold Vermillion make his big return

Leopold and others during the Spade Kingdom Raid Arc (Image via Shueisha)

As Black Clover fans would remember, Leopold Vermillion last appeared around 100 chapters ago during the Spade Kingdom Raid Arc. Ever since, the character has been missing from the series. Given how long he had been missing, fans theorized that Yuki Tabata had big plans for him. However, as time passed by, fans started losing hope, feeling convinced that the mangaka must have forgotten about the character.

However, amidst the manga's final battle, the manga creator brought back Leopold Vermillion in Black Clover chapter 383. Just as the Guardian Angels arrived to attack Mimosa and Asta, Leopold joined Kirsch Vermillion and Langris Vaude in protecting the duo.

Leopold Vermillion as seen in Black Clover (Image via Shueisha)

Leopold considered Asta his rival; hence, he expressed how he could not stand seeing such pathetic behavior from him. During this, the manga showed Mimosa's reaction to Leopold's return. She was surprised to see that he was keeping Mana Method active and cloaking himself in it from head to toe.

Fans' reaction to Leopold's return in Black Clover

As one would expect, fans could not calm down after learning about Leopold Vermillion's return to the series. Some fans expressed that they never lost faith and always knew that the character would return.

Leopold, Langris, and Kirsch as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Meanwhile, other fans joked about how they believed the manga creator had forgotten about the character and expressed their gratefulness towards Tabata for bringing him back before the series' conclusion.

"Leopold Vermillion finally came back rAAAHHH !!!," one fan said.

"I KNEW HE WOULD!!! NEVER LOST FAITH!!!," another fan added.

"Even Leopold is here. Tabata didn't forget about him," another fan said.

"Leopold yapping about being Asta's rival after being missing for 900 chapters," other fan said.

Amidst this, some fans made fun of Leopold Vermillion. While they loved the character, they found it hilarious how he still considered Asta his rival. As fans might remember, Leopold declared Asta as his rival when they first met. Ever since, Asta had grown stronger and had now become one of the most important Magic Knights during the war.

In comparison, Leopold had become so irrelevant that the manga's story did not suffer from his absence. Hence, fans found it funny when Leopold referred to Asta as his rival even though there was a huge difference between them.

