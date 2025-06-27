You may hate me for this, but the new Black Clover anime news could bring misery for Boruto fans

As anime fans must know, while Black Clover and Boruto are animated by Studio Pierrot, the fanbases of the two series have always been at odds with each other. While the fandom war initially began with Naruto fans claiming that Yuki Tabata was copying Masashi Kishimoto's work, it soon evolved into something much bigger.

As time passed, Studio Pierrot wished to switch up their release format to compete against other animation studios. Hence, in an attempt to try out seasonal release format, they discontinued the two anime and focused all their efforts on Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War.

Ever since, the two fanbases have focused on debating each other over their manga. That's when a report online claimed that Black Clover anime was set to receive "exciting information" next week in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine.

Black Clover anime's return could spell doom for Boruto anime

As anime fans must know, the Black Clover anime ended four years ago in March 2021. Hence, fans were always on the lookout for any hints about the anime's possible return. In doing so, they were met with misinformation several times, giving them false hope.

That's when reports online started claiming that Black Clover anime was set to receive "exciting information" next week in Weekly Shonen Jump #32. This time, the information was from a reliable Japanese blog, which not only left casual fans excited but also those who are known to access these sources.

Asta as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

If this information does end up true and Shueisha announces the return of the Black Clover anime, the news could bring a lot of misery to Boruto fans. This is because, as revealed by Pierrot, they wanted to handle each of their IPs with a lot of care. Hence, Studio Pierrot created a subsidiary animation studio called Pierrot Films to focus on them.

Notably, Pierrot Films is currently animating Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, meaning that they would not want to disrupt its production with multiple projects. Therefore, if Pierrot Films were planning Black Clover anime's return soon, it could take quite some time before the Boruto anime returns to television.

Boruto as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

On top of that, there have been several reports online claiming that the Boruto anime was going to be rebooted from the start when it would return. Considering that Pierrot knew how popular Boruto was, they wished to do justice to the manga and simply adapt the manga content. If these claims are indeed true, even if Pierrot Films plans to animate the series soon, it might take quite a few years before fans see any new content get animated.

So, depending on the nature of the Black Clover news that will be released next week, Boruto fans might either have a sigh of relief or spend their time in misery. Given the circumstances, fans can only hope that Pierrot Films has plans to animate the Boruto anime right after Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War concludes.

