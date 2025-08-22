JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run anime set to reveal new information in September 2025

On Friday, August 22, 2025, Warner Bros. Japan informed Sportskeeda Anime that new information about the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run anime would be revealed in a special event. The event is set to be held on Tuesday, September 23, 2025, in Tokyo, Japan, with global live streaming available.

Steel Ball Run, written and illustrated by Hirohiko Araki, is a Japanese manga that was initially serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump as a series that had no connection to JoJo's Bizarre Adventure. However, later, when the manga switched to Ultra Jump, it was revealed that it was the franchise's seventh arc.

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run announces global live event

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run anime set to announce new information (Image via David Production)

On Friday, August 22, 2025, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run announced that new information about the anime will be revealed during its special event set to be held on Tuesday, September 23, 2025. The event is set to take place in Tokyo, Japan, with global live streaming available.

The event will be called "Anime 'Steel Ball Run: JoJo's Bizarre Adventure' new information announcement event." The event will open its doors at 5:45 PM JST and is scheduled to start at 6:30 PM JST. The venue has yet to be decided.

Gyro Zeppeli as seen in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run anime (Image via David Production)

While the Tokyo event tickets are free, they will only be distributed as part of a lottery, the system usage fee for which will be borne by the winners.

The Lottery Period is from Friday, August 22, 2025, at 12:00 PM JST to Sunday, September 7, 2025, at 11:59 PM JST. Meanwhile, its winners will be announced on Saturday, September 13, 2025, at 1:00 PM JST.

Johnny Joestar as seen in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run anime (Image via David Production)

Additionally, to prevent resales, the anime's officials have announced that they will be verifying visitors upon entry, and have apologized to fans for the inconvenience, thanked them for their understanding and cooperation. The staff has also asked fans to check for precautions on the official website and sales page.

For those interested in attending the global live stream, the anime's staff has announced that they will reveal the information once they have decided on the details about the online access information.

